Strong iPhone holiday sales deliver record-breaking revenue for Apple

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook source Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Apple beat expectations in its fiscal first quarter earnings on Tuesday, posting revenue, earnings per share, and second quarter revenue guidance that surpassed analyst estimates.

Apple’s iPhone revenue surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, but services revenue narrowly missed.

Apple’s business made a roaring comeback in the final three months of 2019, as sales of its newest iPhones models and wearable gadgets such as AirPods resulted in a 9% increase in revenue that was billions above Wall Street’s expectations.

Apple’s robust product sales boosted the company’s bottom line, which topped Wall Street targets. And the company’s forecasted revenue range for the current quarter was well above the average analyst expectation.

Shares of Apple, which have increased roughly 8% in the weeks leading up to the announcement of its fiscal first quarter results, were up around 2% in after hours trading Tuesday following the announcement of the results.

Here’s a look at the key numbers.

Fiscal first-quarter (FQ1) revenue: $91.8 billion. Analysts expected $88.37 billion. In the same period one year ago, the company posted revenue of $84.3 billion.

$91.8 billion. Analysts expected $88.37 billion. In the same period one year ago, the company posted revenue of $84.3 billion. FQ1 earnings per share (EPS): $4.99. Analysts expected $4.55. In the same period one year ago, Apple earned $4.18 per share.

$4.99. Analysts expected $4.55. In the same period one year ago, Apple earned $4.18 per share. FQ1 iPhone revenue: $55.96 billion. Analysts were expecting $51.5 billion.

$55.96 billion. Analysts were expecting $51.5 billion. FQ1 services revenue : $12.72 billion. Analysts were expecting $12.98 billion.

: $12.72 billion. Analysts were expecting $12.98 billion. Fiscal second-quarter guidance (FQ2): $63 billion to $67 billion. Analysts expected $62.33 billion. In the same quarter one year ago, Apple earned $58 billion in revenue.

Apple said its breakout quarter was driven by strong demand for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, which the firm launched in September. The earnings results are further evidence that Apple’s newest iPhones ended up selling better than expected, as analysts had largely estimated that this year’s iPhone would be the model to bring Apple’s smartphone business back to growth.

It’s worth noting, however, that Apple had a notably weak quarter in its fiscal first quarter of 2019, as iPhone sales had cratered by 15% in the same period one year ago. That means Apple had a lower bar to clear to bring year-over-year revenue back to growth.

Apple also said that its active installed base has grown to more than 1.5 billion, up from the previously announced 1.4 billion.

The company’s wearables, home, and accessories division, which includes popular products like AirPods and the Apple Watch, grew to $10 billion, a significant increase from the $7.3 billion in revenue it brought in during the year-ago holiday quarter.

Apple’s services revenue, which has been a focal point over the last year as iPhone sales have slowed, also grew to $12.72 billion in revenue, up from $10.87 billion in the year-ago quarter. That also represents minor growth from the $12.5 billion in revenue Apple’s services business earned last quarter, but analysts had expected $12.98 billion.

All told, the results indicate that Apple may have overcome its year-long iPhone sales slump. Analysts already have high expectations for the 2020 iPhone as well, as its rumored support for 5G is expected to drive upgrades.

This story is being updated live. Please refresh for the latest.