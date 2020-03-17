These are the apps that Apple is recommending for people sheltering in place due to the coronavirus

caption iPhone. source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China has killed 7,800 people worldwide and infected more than 196,000, according to recent totals.

On March 16, the San Francisco Bay Area was ordered to shelter in place, and today New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he may soon issue a similar order.

Apple published a list of apps for people working and staying at home.

The worldwide death toll of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, that originated in Wuhan, China, is now more than 7,300, and the virus has infected more than 196,000 people.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement. On Tuesday, residents in the San Francisco Bay Area were ordered to “shelter in place” until April 7, meaning that they must remain in their homes except for essential travel for groceries and medicine. Today, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that he might issue a similar order.

Apple, which has closed all its stores indefinitely, released a list of apps that might be useful to people sheltering in place. Here are Apple’s recommendations.

For learning and studying from home: Google Classroom, Epic!, and Quizlet

caption Google Classroom. source Google

Schools and colleges across the US are closing to slow the spread of COVID-19, and many are moving to online learning. For this category, Apple put together a list of reading material, apps used for sharing lessons between teachers and students, and flashcard apps.

To keep in touch with loved ones: House Party, Snapchat, Marco Polo, Facetime

caption Facetime. source Apple

Large events like St. Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled across the country, and experts are also recommending people practice “social distancing” by limiting social gatherings. Apple recommends video call and messaging apps.

To work remotely: Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Meetings, and Slack.

caption Slack. source Slack

Major companies including Apple, Google, and Amazon have told employees to work from home to limit the spread of COVID-19, and Apple recommended some popular workplace messaging and teleconferencing apps.

For news: The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and Apple News.

caption Apple News. source Business Insider / Screenshot

For listening to the news: Curio, TuneIn, Breaker, and Apple Podcasts.

caption Apple Podcasts. source Apple

For working out at home: Wakeout!, Nike Training Club, Zova

caption Nike Training Club. source Nike Training Club

For meditation: Shine, Balance, Ten Percent Happier Meditation

caption Shine. source Shine

For soothing sounds: Relax Melodies, Endel, Portal.

caption Relax Melodies. source iTunes

For yoga: Asana Rebel, Yoga & Meditation by Glo, Yoga Studio.

caption Asana Rebel. source Asana Rebel.

For dealing with emotions that come up: Reflectly, Moodnotes, Jour.

caption Moodnotes. source ustwo

For online grocery orders: Boxed, Instacart, Chewy.

caption Instacart. source Instacart

For finding recipes: Mealime, Food Network Kitchen, NYT Cooking.

caption NYT Cooking. source iTunes

