Apple’s retail stores are closed until further notice as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread

Apple’s retail stores are closed until further notice, according to the company’s website.

The move comes after Apple said it would close all stores outside of China until March 27.

Apple is closing its stores as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and abroad, forcing companies to shift to remote work policies when possible.

It’s one of several steps Apple has taken to protect employees and customers from the outbreak, along with canceling the in-person version of its Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The move comes after Apple previously said it would keep all retail stores outside of Greater China closed until March 27 as part of an effort to keep staff and customers safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple is closing its stores as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States and other areas of the world, with nearly 7,500 deaths and more than 189,000 infections globally.

It’s one of several measure the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has made to combat the spreading coronavirus. It previously moved its global corporate workforce to remote work arrangements and implemented deep cleanings and other protocols in its retail stores before closing them. For example, Apple removed stools in stores to encourage customers and staff to remain at an arm’s-length distance apart and told staff not to offer Apple Watch try-ons unless specifically requested by customers, as Business Insider previously reported.

The decision to close stores until further notice also comes after some areas in the United States have imposed restrictions on public gatherings. New York City and Los Angeles recently banned dining out in restaurants to help curb the virus’ spread, and the San Francisco Bay Area has been directed to “shelter in place” until April 7.

Apple has been particularly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak since the start because of its close ties to China, where the virus originated. Much of Apple’s supply chain is in China, and the Greater China area is Apple’s third-largest market. Other than closing its retail stores indefinitely and shifting to remote work, Apple has also canceled the in-person version of its Worldwide Developer’s Conference, one of the company’s biggest events of the year, and will instead hold it online.