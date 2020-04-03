Apple Stores will reportedly remain closed until early May as the coronavirus continues to spread

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Apple expects that it will keep its retail stores closed until at least early May, according to reports from 9to5Mac and Bloomberg.

A company executive made the announcement in a memo to staff late Thursday.

Apple had initially expected to start re-opening stores on a staggered basis in the first half of April, a previous report said.

Apple expects to keep its retail stores outside of China closed until early May, according to reports from Bloomberg and 9to5Mac.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of people and retail, shared the update in a memo sent to staff, the reports said. Initially, Bloomberg had reported that some stores would begin to open on a staggered basis in the first half of April.

“We are continuing to monitor local conditions for every Apple facility on a daily basis, and we will make our reopening decisions on the basis of thorough, thoughtful reviews and the latest guidance from local governments and public health experts,” O’Brien wrote in the memo, according to 9to5Mac.

Flexible work arrangements will also remain in place for employees until then, O’Brien wrote.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for confirmation.

The announcement comes as Apple has been gearing up to prepare some retail employees to work from home as its stores around the world outside of China remain closed, which Bloomberg first reported. Training for remote employees is expected to start in the coming weeks.

Apple said on March 13 that it would close all of its stores outside of Greater China until March 27 as part of its response to COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Just days later, a notice appeared on the company’s website indicating that stores would remain closed indefinitely.

Apple has also canceled the in-person version of its Worldwide Developers Conference, which takes place in June, and a report from Nikkei Asian Review said the company is weighing whether it should delay its next major iPhone launch, expected to take place in the fall.

With 245,000 infections, the United States has reported the most cases, while Italy has reported the most COVID-19 deaths. The virus has spread to nearly all of the countries and territories in the world.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the retail sector especially hard. Brands including JCPenny, Macy’s, and the Gap, among others, have implemented furloughs or layoffs to cut back on costs as policies to close nonessential businesses have been enacted in at least 45 states.