Apple is expected to start re-opening its retail stores again in the first half of April, report says

Apple expects to start reopening its retail stores in the first half of April, says a new report from Bloomberg.

Apple recently closed all of its stores outside of China until further notice to protect staff and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple is also reportedly extending its remote work policy for employees until at least April 5.

Apple is expected to gradually begin opening its retail stores again in the first half of April, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg.

The company recently closed all retail stores outside of China for an unspecified period of time as part of an effort to protect its employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. That decision came after Apple had initially said it would close stores until March 27.

The internal memo, which Bloomberg said was written by Apple Retail and People SVP Deirdre O’Brien, said the company would begin re-opening its nearly 500 retail stores around the world next month on a staggered basis. And it said that it would extend flexible work arrangements for retail employees who did not need to be onsite through at least April 5, according to the Bloomberg report.

Store closures and a shift to remote work arrangements are just two of the ways in which the coronavirus outbreak has impacted Apple’s business and operations.

The company also recently canceled the physical versionof its Worldwide Developers Conference, one of its biggest events of the year that usually takes place in June. It’s also still grappling with disruptions throughout its supply chain, according to Bloomberg, as it gears up for its expected 5G iPhone launch in the fall.

Apple also said in February that it does not expect to meet its revenue target for the March quarter, which it initially pegged at between $63 and $67 billion.

