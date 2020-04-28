A replica of the 1979 Porsche race car with a rainbow Apple paint scheme is selling for $499,000 — take a look

caption Apple race car. source DPPI

An Apple-themed Porsche racecar is on sale for half a million dollars.

The 1979 Porsche 935 K3 is a replica of the real one sponsored by Apple that raced in the 1980 season.

The original and the replica both have the vintage Apple look with rainbow stripes.

The ultimate piece of Apple merch is up for sale: a 1979 Porsche 935 K3 decorated in a vintage Apple look, a complete replica of the racecar sponsored by Apple in 1980.

The car is being sold by the Atlantis Motor Group for $499,000, a steal compared to the estimated $8 to $10 million value of the original. In fact, the original car doesn’t even look like it did in the Apple sponsorship days anymore.

In 1979, one year before Apple decked it out in rainbow colors, Paul Newman raced in it, to a huge media circus. In 2006, it was restored to the way it looked when driven by Newman, without a trace of its Apple background.

Luckily, the replica remains to give a peek at what Apple’s only racecar ever looked like. Take a look.

The car has Apple’s signature six color stripes and says “apple computer” on the side.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

The looks screams “vintage Apple,” like other limited edition pieces the company once made, including sneakers and apparel.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

The replica is visually the same model as the original, but it has some updated parts.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

It has more than 700 horsepower, and can reach speeds of 200 miles per hour.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

Source: Apple Insider

The owners even say the car could be competitive at the Daytona Classic 24.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

Like the original, the back reads “Don’t Upset the Apple Car.”

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

The main visual difference between the original and the replica is that the replica says “Atlantis Motor Group” on the front.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

The replica does still bear the “Garretson Enterprises” name, from the original race team sponsored by Apple for its first and only season in 1980.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

The seller claims the car is “compliant and well balanced.”

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

The car is listed for $499,000.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

The original is owned by Adam Carolla, which he bought for $4.4 million in 2016.

caption Apple race car replica. source duPont Registry

Apple has acknowledged rumors that it’s working on self-driving car technology, but until then this replica is the closest thing available to a true Apple car.