The latest Apple Watch Series 5 is $50 off right now — starting from $349

Several models of the Apple Watch Series 5 are $50 off. The wearable starts at $399, but can be had for $349 from Best Buy.

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with a variety of sizable upgrades, especially for those with with the Series 1, 2, or 3 versions.

Those upgrades include an always-on screen that’s larger and has narrower bezels, Apple’s acclaimed heart monitoring, haptic feedback in the crown, emergency SOS and falling detection, international emergency calling, and 50-meter water resistance.

The latest of Apple’s smartwatch lineup – the Series 5 launched in September 2019 – typically starts at $399.00, and it’s $50 off at Best Buy.

In many respects, the Apple Watch Series 5 is nearly identical to the Series 4. But, the Apple Watch Series 5’s biggest boast among its predecessors is its always-on display, which finally lets you glance at the watch to check the time without having to make the slightly ridiculous “I’m checking the time, now” gesture with your arm and wrist.

Despite the always-on screen, Apple had managed to keep the Series 5’s battery life at a respectable 18 hours.

Other notable features in the Series 5 includes Apple’s acclaimed heart-monitoring features, including an ECG app, emergency SOS and fall detection, international emergency calling, haptic feedback in the crown, 50-meter water resistance, and a larger screen with narrower bezels.

The Series 5 would make a great upgrade for Apple Watch fans still wearing their Series 1 or Series 2, and even Series 3 users if they want a little more functionality.

