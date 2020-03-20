Apple won’t let anyone buy more than 2 of the same iPhone model from its online store

caption Apple CEO Tim Cook. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple is stopping people from purchasing more than two units of the same iPhone model over its online stores in many countries, including the UK, United States and China.

The move comes after Apple closed all of its brick-and-mortar retail stores outside China amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s possible Apple is trying to avoid online scalpers stocking up on iPhone models, then selling them for more on the grey market.

Reuters first reported that dropdown menus on country-specific websites prevent users from buying more than two of the same device. According to Reuters, it’s the first time Apple has limited purchases in this way since 2007, when the iPhone was first launched.

Business Insider tried to order three iPhone 11 Pro models, and got a notification to remove one model from our basket before we could check out.

The move to limit iPhone purchases comes after Apple closed all of its brick-and-mortar retail stores outside China for an indefinite period amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

That move is one of several steps Apple has taken to protect employees and customers from the outbreak, along with changing its annual developer conference in June to an online-only event.

Many of Apple’s suppliers in China look to have returned to something approaching normal. Key iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has resumed full production, for example, according to its founder Terry Gou.

In late February, its longtime CEO Tim Cook expressed optimism that China had the coronavirus under control – optimism that appears reasonably justified, given the reduction in new COVID-19 cases originating in China.

Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.