Apple just announced when it’s holding its biggest event of the year, which is happening virtually for the first time

Apple has announced that its annual WWDC conference will start on June 22.

The event is happening entirely virtually for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WWDC usually provides a preview of what Apple has planned for the future of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other important products.

Developers will be able to tune in to this year’s event free of charge through Apple’s developer website and app.

The event, which usually takes place in San Jose, California, will also be free for all developers, who will be able to access it through Apple’s developer website and app. Apple previously announced that the event would be held virtually for the first time in June, but hadn’t revealed the precise date until this point.

WWDC is a multi-day conference Apple holds each year when it details future software updates across its platforms and services, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. The unveiling of Apple’s new iPhone update is usually the most anticipated announcement of the event, but Apple sometimes reveals new hardware products as well.

Last year, for example, Apple unveiled the latest model of its Mac Pro computer. It also announced its HomePod smart speaker at WWDC in 2017, and the company is reportedly working on a smaller new model slated to launch this year.

Apple’s WWDC announcements will come after the company has launched several new products virtually via press releases over the past few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the company unveiled a refreshed MacBook Pro with a new Magic Keyboard. It launched a new low-cost iPhone called the iPhone SE in April, and debuted a new iPad Pro and MacBook Air in March.

Apple also said previously that it would commit $1 million to local organizations in San Jose to make up for any revenue loss as a result of the conference moving to a digital format.