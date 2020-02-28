Inside Sweden’s floating Arctic Bath hotel, a surreal new property where guests can take an icy dip beneath the Northern Lights

source Daniel Holmgren/Arctic Bath

Arctic Bath, a floating hotel located on the Lule River in northern Sweden, is finally open to guests. The concept was first announced in 2018.

The hotel is made up of just six water cabins and six land cabins, making the experience exclusive. A stay costs about $900 per person, per night.

The unique property puts an emphasis on wellness and also touts itself as a prime location to catch the aurora borealis.

Scandinavia’s newest highly anticipated luxury hotel, Arctic Bath, is finally welcoming guests.

The construction of Arctic Bath was announced two years ago – and now the architectural marvel floats on the Lule River in Swedish Lapland during the summer and is frozen into the river during the winter.

The hotel, which was designed to looked like a cluster of jammed timber in the river, has a total of 12 guest cabins. There are only six cabins on land and six cabins floating in the water, making it difficult to snag a reservation. A stay at the exclusive hotel costs around 8,700 kr ($891) per person, per night.

In addition to unforgettable views of aurora borealis, Arctic Bath puts an emphasis on its wellness amenities, which include three different saunas, a hot tub, and, fittingly, a cold arctic bath as the hotel’s centerpiece.

Arctic Bath is a 12-cabin floating hotel on the Lule River near the village of Harads in Swedish Lapland.

The main circular structure was designed to look like jammed logs. It houses all of the hotel’s wellness amenities.

In addition to the circular structure, there are six floating water suites and six land cabins.

The six modern-looking land lodges are each outfitted with five beds …

… and floor-to-ceiling windows, making them feel open and spacious.

The two-person suites floating on the water have cozier interiors.

They look like little huts that float individually and are connected to land by narrow, bridge-like pathways.

The center point of the hotel is an open-air ice bath.

The bath, where all guests are encouraged to take an icy plunge, is surrounded by spa treatment rooms.

The hotel touts its health and wellness offerings, like its saunas and facials …

… along with the priceless views of the Northern Lights during wintertime.

