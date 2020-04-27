Fans are wondering whether exes Amy Poehler and Will Arnett are back together after learning that they’re self-isolating together

  • Amy Poehler and Will Arnett appeared to be self-isolating together while making a cameo on “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” a Canadian television special saluting frontline workers and supporting Food Banks Canada, on Sunday.
  • Fans began to wonder if the comedians, who collaborated on projects like “Arrested Development” and “Blades of Glory,” have rekindled their romance after filing for divorce in 2014.
  • Others pointed out that Arnett is expecting his first child with Alessandra Brawn and may be with Poehler to co-parent their two children, Archie and Abel.
Amy Poehler, 48, and Will Arnett, 49, took fans by surprise when they made a side-by-side cameo on “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” a Canadian television special saluting frontline workers and supporting Food Banks Canada, on Sunday.

The comedians, who worked together on projects like “Arrested Development” and “Blades of Glory,” were married for over a decade before filing for divorce in 2014. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Archie, 11, and Abel, 9.

And as they encouraged viewers to continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people began wondering if Poehler was self-isolating in the same house as the Canadian actor during the coronavirus pandemic. Some even speculated about whether or not the comedians have gotten back together.

However, Arnett has reportedly been dating Alessandra Brawn, the 33-year-old former CEO of clothing brand Chapel, since 2019. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child.

Brawn didn’t appear in the television special and isn’t confirmed to be self-isolating in the same house as Arnett.

After factoring in the news that Brawn is pregnant, people pointed out that the exes are likely together to co-parent their kids rather than rekindle their romance.

And for some fans, it was uplifting to see the comedians, who appeared together on episodes of “Parks and Recreation” and “Arrested Development,” on the same screen once again.

Poehler, who briefly dated Nick Kroll after her breakup with Arnett, previously opened up about the couple’s divorce in her 2014 memoir “Yes Please.”

“I am proud of how my ex-husband Will and I have been taking care of our children,” she writes, adding, “I am beyond grateful he is their father, and I don’t think a 10-year marriage constitutes failure. That being said, getting a divorce really sucks.”