Samsung Galaxy Buds are not waterproof or effectively water-resistant — here are a few water-resistant alternatives

Samsung Galaxy Buds are not waterproof, or even rated as appreciably water resistant , and should be kept as dry as possible at all times.

If your Galaxy Buds do get wet, you should dry them as much as you can and as fast as you can and then set them aside for a few hours to fully dry them out before use.

Many companies make water-resistant earbuds that are of similar quality to Galaxy Buds.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Samsung Galaxy Buds produce impressive bass, clear vocals, and features like background noise filtering and a microphone that even works in noisy places.

They’re great earbuds in most regards, except that they can be pricey, and aren’t dust or water resistant.

This means you need to be extra careful about where you store your Galaxy Buds.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Samsung Galaxy Buds are not waterproof or effectively water-resistant

When it comes to water, even a little bit can be a big problem. That’s because Galaxy Buds are not waterproof or effectively water-resistant. The headphones have a water-resistance rating of IPX2, which means that a few drops of water that hit the earbuds at just the right (or wrong…) angle could lead to hardware issues.

Thus it’s a good idea to leave those Galaxy Buds at home when you go for a long run, when you expect rainfall, or when you’re heading to the beach.

caption Galaxy Buds have an IPX2 rating, meaning they can only resist the lightest dripping of water. source Samsung

Contact with water is not necessarily going to break your Galaxy Buds right away; they may even fall in the sink or your mug of coffee and come out just fine (though you should try your best to avoid either scenario). On the other hand, they might short out immediately.

If you want to be safe, you should go with earbuds that are rated as more water resistant.

Alternative water-resistant earbud options

For use during moderate workouts or in moderate rain, consider AUKEY’s IPX5 rated earbuds, which are not waterproof, but are sweat and water resistant.

Anker offers well-rated and well-reviewed wireless earbuds with an IPX7 water resistance rating that should work just fine through the sweatiest workouts, rainy day strolls, or even an accidental dunk in the pool.

caption Earbuds rated at IPX7 or higher can be fully immersed in water for a limited time without risk of damage. source Amazon

And for earbuds that you could use while swimming laps, try a pair from TOZO. They make earbuds with an impressive IPX8 rating.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: