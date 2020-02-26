More than 40% of Americans were burdened by medical debt last year. Are you one of them?

By
Business Insider
-

The story begins in a variety of ways: Insurance didn’t cover the treatment you needed. You hadn’t met your deductible. You have a chronic condition. Or maybe you were uninsured, like nearly 14% of Americans in 2019.

But the stories increasingly have the same conclusion: debt. More than 137 million Americans, or 42% of the population, were burdened by medical debt between 2015 and 2017.

The United States is engaged in a serious reckoning with health care, which the vast majority of Americans say is “extremely” or “very important” to them, a Gallup poll found last month. It is a top issue for voters. And because of this, it’s become a major part of the platforms of 2020 presidential candidates.

But the reckoning isn’t just political – it’s personal. If you have a story to tell, Insider wants to speak with you.

  • Have you or a family member been impacted by medical debt?
  • Do you ration medicine because you cannot afford regular refills?
  • Have you turned to alternative treatments because you can’t afford conventional medical care?
  • Have you put off necessary operations because you didn’t want to incur debt?
  • How has medical debt affected your psychological outlook? Your relationships? Your social life?
  • What has medical debt stopped you from doing – and what has it compelled you to do?

Please email ischer@businessinsider.com with the subject line “MY MEDICAL DEBT STORY,” and be sure to include your full name and contact information.