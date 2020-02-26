More than 40% of Americans were burdened by medical debt last year. Are you one of them?

In 2019, more than 137 million Americans were in debt due to medical care.

For many, health care is prohibitively expensive; more than 80 million Americans are either underinsured or uninsured.

Have you been impacted by medical debt? If so, Insider wants to hear from you.

The story begins in a variety of ways: Insurance didn’t cover the treatment you needed. You hadn’t met your deductible. You have a chronic condition. Or maybe you were uninsured, like nearly 14% of Americans in 2019.

But the stories increasingly have the same conclusion: debt. More than 137 million Americans, or 42% of the population, were burdened by medical debt between 2015 and 2017.

The United States is engaged in a serious reckoning with health care, which the vast majority of Americans say is “extremely” or “very important” to them, a Gallup poll found last month. It is a top issue for voters. And because of this, it’s become a major part of the platforms of 2020 presidential candidates.

But the reckoning isn’t just political – it’s personal. If you have a story to tell, Insider wants to speak with you.

Have you or a family member been impacted by medical debt?

Do you ration medicine because you cannot afford regular refills?

Have you turned to alternative treatments because you can’t afford conventional medical care?

Have you put off necessary operations because you didn’t want to incur debt?

How has medical debt affected your psychological outlook? Your relationships? Your social life?

What has medical debt stopped you from doing – and what has it compelled you to do?

Please email ischer@businessinsider.com with the subject line “MY MEDICAL DEBT STORY,” and be sure to include your full name and contact information.