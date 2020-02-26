More than 40% of Americans were burdened by medical debt last year. Are you one of them?

- In 2019, more than 137 million Americans were in debt due to medical care.
- For many, health care is prohibitively expensive; more than 80 million Americans are either underinsured or uninsured.
- Have you been impacted by medical debt? If so, Insider wants to hear from you.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The story begins in a variety of ways: Insurance didn’t cover the treatment you needed. You hadn’t met your deductible. You have a chronic condition. Or maybe you were uninsured, like nearly 14% of Americans in 2019.
But the stories increasingly have the same conclusion: debt. More than 137 million Americans, or 42% of the population, were burdened by medical debt between 2015 and 2017.
The United States is engaged in a serious reckoning with health care, which the vast majority of Americans say is “extremely” or “very important” to them, a Gallup poll found last month. It is a top issue for voters. And because of this, it’s become a major part of the platforms of 2020 presidential candidates.
But the reckoning isn’t just political – it’s personal. If you have a story to tell, Insider wants to speak with you.
- Have you or a family member been impacted by medical debt?
- Do you ration medicine because you cannot afford regular refills?
- Have you turned to alternative treatments because you can’t afford conventional medical care?
- Have you put off necessary operations because you didn’t want to incur debt?
- How has medical debt affected your psychological outlook? Your relationships? Your social life?
- What has medical debt stopped you from doing – and what has it compelled you to do?
Please email ischer@businessinsider.com with the subject line “MY MEDICAL DEBT STORY,” and be sure to include your full name and contact information.
- Read more:
- Staggering medical bills are the biggest driver of personal bankruptcies in the US. Here’s what you need to know if you’re thinking about filing for bankruptcy.
- Cancer patients use crowdfunding for medical bills, expenses
- Millennials are swamped in debt, and it’s not just student loans
- A British doctor who never paid medical bills before he landed in the US says ‘America’s been gaslit’ about socialized medicine