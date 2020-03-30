Ariana Grande shared a photo of her natural hair, and she looks unrecognizable

caption Ariana Grande is known for her high ponytail. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ariana Grande shared a photo of her naturally curly hair on social media on Monday.

“get a load a dis,” she captioned the image.

Grande is known for her high ponytail with extensions, but has occasionally posted videos and photos of her natural hair.

Ariana Grande showed off her naturally curly hair in a new photo shared on social media on Monday.

“get a load a dis,” the 26-year-old singer captioned a selfie that revealed her hair outside of its signature, sleek ponytail.

get a load a dis pic.twitter.com/2SPx6f3fbA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 30, 2020

Grande’s post led to plenty of compliments from her fans and her mom, Joan Grande, who called her “beyond stunning.”

“your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you…” she said.

your natural hair/curls is a world of its own… a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural … I love you… — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 30, 2020

The “Thank U, Next” singer has shared a few glimpses of her real hair in the past.

In February 2019, she shared a video of her curly hair, which was short in length at the time.

Grande’s appearance was reminiscent of the way she looked when she was a child.

if i’m honest ….. this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ….. anyone who knows me knows me knows ….. like …. i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger. pic.twitter.com/rkAbXla1YF — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019

The singer once again showed off her natural hair in a video shared on her Instagram story in November.

.@ArianaGrande shows off her natural hair on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/PeVCkaiciu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2019

Grande has been open about her hair journey since she rose to fame playing Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious,” which lasted from 2010 to 2013.

Because her bubbly character required bright red hair, Grande bleached and dyed her hair often, which resulted in damage. When Grande landed a short-lived spin-off sitcom called “Sam and Cat” with Jennette McCurdy’s character from “iCarly,” the singer opted to wear a wig instead.

The “Sweetener” singer spoke candidly about people who have complained about her usual high ponytail, which is achieved using extensions, in a Facebook post shared in 2014.

“As annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (AND I’m comfortable for the first time in years)…. And trust me, it’s even more difficult for me to have to wait forever for my natural hair to grow back and to have to wear more fake hair than every drag queen on earth combined,” she wrote.

For what it’s worth, Grande has since switched up her hairstyle a few times. At the 2018 MTV VMAs, the singer wore her hair down and parted in the middle. She also rocked a low, platinum blonde ponytail during her “Sweetener” album era.