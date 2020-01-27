Ariana Grande had at least 5 outfit changes during the Grammys, more than making up for missing the show last year

caption Ariana Grande opened her performance wearing an emerald-colored, custom-made Givenchy ball gown. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ariana Grande made multiple fashion statements at the 2020 Grammys.

Before the awards show started, Grande walked the red carpet in a custom Giambattista Valli ball gown with a dramatic skirt, then changed into a two-toned skirt and top.

During her performance, the singer wore a custom-made Givenchy gown, then traded it for a lacy outfit with a pink robe.

Throughout the evening, the singer sported a high ponytail and various gloves that matched each of her outfits.

Ariana Grande did not walk away from the 2020 Grammy Awards with a trophy, but the “Thank U, Next” singer wowed on the red carpet and the stage with her multiple outfit changes.

Grande didn’t attend last year’s awards after saying that she felt her creativity and self-expression were stifled by the event’s organizers. On Sunday, Grande made her return to the Grammys, arriving at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, in a dramatic a tulle ball gown. She changed outfits at least five times throughout the evening.

Ariana Grande arrived at the red carpet in a custom Giambattista Valli ball gown made of a gray-colored tulle.

caption Ariana Grande arrived at the 2020 Grammys red carpet. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, told E! News that the skirt had a diameter of 20 feet.

Grande’s dramatic skirt made for a show-stopping, red-carpet moment.

caption Ariana Grande “sits” on the red carpet in her tulle ball gown. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

The “Thank U, Next” singer was also wearing Christian Louboutin pumps with grips on the bottom to help keep her from slipping, according to E! News. She sported her signature high ponytail and also paired the voluminous gown with matching gray gloves.

Before the awards show had started, Grande changed into a two-piece set with a dark-gray top and bedazzled neckline.

caption Grande changed into a different gray-colored gown for her second red-carpet look. source Ariana Grande/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grande documented her outfit swap via a post on her Instagram Story, which said “next.”

For her second look, the musician wore what looked like a two-piece set. Her light-gray skirt had a large bow around the waist, and her dark-gray top was embellished with a diamond neckline. Grande wore what appeared to be the same gray gloves as her first outfit.

While she sat in the crowd at the awards show, Grande wore her first tulle gown, which took up several seats.

caption Ariana Grande at the 2020 Grammys in her gray ball gown. source John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Common denominators in the singer’s Grammys looks were her high ponytail hairstyle and the various gloves that she paired with each of her dresses or outfits.

Grande took the stage for her performance in a custom, emerald-colored Givenchy ball gown.

caption Ariana Grande wearing a custom Givenchy dress onstage at the 2020 Grammys. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

During the first part of Grande’s performance, when she performed “Imagine,” the singer wore a custom-made Givenchy design, according to a tweet from the designer.

She continued to wear her hair styled in a high ponytail, but she appeared to swap out her original jewelry for larger, emerald-colored gems.

The singer’s lace gloves and matching pale-pink straps that were visible at the neckline of her dress hinted that there was another costume change to come.

She then swapped the ball gown for a light-pink, lace lingerie set and pink, fuzzy robe.

caption Grande made an outfit swap during her performance. source John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Grammy nominee’s next outfit change marked the second part of her performance, where she sang “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next.”

The Grammy nominee’s second performance outfit consisted of a lacy lingerie set, a matching pair of gloves, and a fuzzy robe over a pair of fishnet-style tights.

caption During the second part of her performance, Grande wore a pink robe with fur-like details. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She also wore sparkly knee-pads.

For her final Grammys look, Grande slipped back into the Givenchy ball gown that she wore during the first part of her performance.

caption Grande’s last look during the awards show was the green Givenchy ball gown. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grande finished the awards show wearing the Givenchy ball gown that she wore during the first part of her performance. The singer also added a new pair of matching emerald-colored gloves, which she was not originally wearing the first time she stepped out in the green gown.

Representatives of Law Roach, Giambattista Valli, Christian Louboutin, and Givenchy did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.