Watch Ariana Grande pay tribute to her broken engagement during her show-stopping Grammys performance

- source
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
- Ariana Grande took the stage at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday.
- She began with “Imagine,” which many fans believe was written about her late ex Mac Miller. She then performed “7 Rings” and the third verse of “Thank U, Next.”
- She changed the lyric from “One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama / I’ll be thanking my dad / ‘Cause she grew from the drama,” to “I’ll be thanking my dad / ‘Cause he’s really awesome.”
- She ended the song by theatrically removing a ring from her engagement finger and placing it back in a box.
- The triumphant performance comes after she pulled out of the ceremony last year, claiming that Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich “stifled” her “creativity & self expression.”
- Grande was nominated for five awards this year, including record of the year for “7 Rings” and album of the year for “Thank U, Next.”
- Watch her show-stopping performance below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.