Ariana Grande wowed at the Grammys in a ball gown with a 20-foot-wide skirt that engulfed her as she sat on the red carpet

caption Ariana Grande attends the 2020 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande arrived at the 2020 Grammys red carpet wearing a ball gown with a 20-foot-wide skirt.

Grande’s custom gown was designed by Giambattista Valli, her stylist, Law Roach, told E! News.

The singer’s ball gown and matching gloves hint at the same gray tone that will appear in her onstage performance, according to E! News.

Grande’s red-carpet look also highlighted a new butterfly tattoo on her upper arm, as pointed out by a fan account on Twitter.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ariana Grande arrived at the 2020 Grammys wearing a ball gown with a dramatic skirt that filled the frame of most red-carpet photos.

The “thank u, next” singer’s gown was a custom gown designed by Giambattista Valli. Grande’s stylist, Law Roach, told E! News that when Grande tried on the ball gown for the first time, he was moved to tears, and Grande said, “‘Well, this is the dress then.'”

Valli does not typically design custom gowns, Roach told E! News.

caption Ariana Grande stunned in a tulle dress. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The focal point of Grande’s ball gown was its massive skirt, which has a diameter of 20 feet, Roach told E! News.

Roach added that the gray color of Grande’s gown and matching gloves would also be present in her onstage performance.

caption Ariana Grande sat in her gown on the red carpet. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Grande wore her hair in her signature high ponytail and accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings. Her shoes were Louboutin pumps with grips on the bottom to help keep her from slipping, according to E! News.

caption Ariana Grande wore her signature ponytail. source Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Following Grande’s red-carpet entrance, a fan account on Twitter pointed out that the singer’s coordinating gray gloves highlighted a butterfly tattoo – which appears to be new to fans – on her upper arm.

WHEN DID ARIANA GET THAT BUTTERFLY TATTOO THO #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/U128J7jPiT — ???????????????????????????????? (@vocallyariana) January 26, 2020

Representatives for Law Roach, Giambattista Valli, and Christian Louboutin did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.