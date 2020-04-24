Ariana Grande dragged ‘TikTok girls’ who impersonate her by wearing a high ponytail and imitating her character’s voice from ‘Victorious’

caption The hashtag “arianawannabe” has more than 3 million views on TikTok. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images / @arianagrqnd0/TikTok

Ariana Grande criticized girls on TikTok who do impressions of her by “doing the cat valentine voice and wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt.”

The singer reposted a comedic video from actor and writer Jordan Firstman, who said that turning movie and TV clips into memes is “b—-y” and “degrading its entire value.”

“omg can this please also double as your impression of the pony tail tik tok girls,” Grande wrote. “cause this really how it feels.”

Grande has previously said it feels “bizarre” when people try to act like her in videos, especially when they imitate the high-pitched voice she used for her character on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.”

Ariana Grande has once again made clear her distaste for impressions of her on social media.

Late Wednesday night, Grande reposted a series of comedic videos from actor and writer Jordan Firstman, including one titled, “This is my impression of a meme.”

“OK, wait, wait, I have an idea,” Firstman says in a mock-casual voice. “What if we took a moment, like a small clip from a movie or TV show, something that an artist really poured their soul into… and we kind of, like, recontexualized it? Does that make sense? And we put a completely arbitrary meaning onto that thing that the artist loves so much? Kind of degrading its entire value?”

“I just think that could be a fun, b—-y thing to do,” he continues. “I’m so bored. I just kinda wanna like, ruin someone’s life today.”

“omg can this please also double as your impression of the pony tail tik tok girls who think doing the cat valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me … cause this really how it feels,” Grande wrote when she reposted the video on her Instagram story.

She added: “‘degrading its entire value’ i screamed.”

caption Grande reposted a series of Firstman’s videos on her Instagram story. source @arianagrande/Instagram

This is far from the first time Grande has criticized impressions of her online – especially ones that imitate “the Cat Valentine voice.”

Grande was a teenager when she was cast as the red-haired Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious.” She also reprised the role for one season of its spin-off show, “Sam & Cat.”

To portray the bubbly character, Grande took on a high-pitched and girlish voice, which is quite unlike her real-life tone.

remember when everyone was shook by her voice change? pic.twitter.com/YnPOMlWzt0 — mandy ☽ (@stanhappiana) October 13, 2019

While playing Cat, Grande also used a distinctively spacey laugh that many online impersonators try to imitate – which, as Grande and her fans have often noted, is inaccurate outside of the show.

i just wanna talk to this girl. is she a stan and does the cat laugh because locals think ari really laughs like that or like does she make these for locals cause she got famous or what because i- pic.twitter.com/moB21DxGLM — kennedy is a fan account (@sleeprems) August 14, 2019

i’m sure she’s nice but her fake cat laugh is just???????? pic.twitter.com/GH8WUZBtyk — shaz???????? (@mybabygirlari15) March 29, 2020

Grande recently told a fan on Twitter, “i feel like i’m living in some strange world where no one has ever heard me speak outside of that show.”

most people do. i feel like i’m living in some strange world where no one has ever heard me speak outside of that show. ???? but it’s all good. she’s a fan and she is sweet. the cat laugh is indeed pretty good. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 7, 2019

Indeed, back in November, Grande called it “bizarre” when an impression of her began trending on Twitter.

The video was created by TikTok user Paige Niemann, who often recreates Grande’s outfits and photos on her Instagram. In the video, she mouths along to dialogue from “Victorious” while wearing a pink jacket, high ponytail, and winged eyeliner.

“i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue,” Grande replied. “i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

i just wonder whyyyy the cat voice / dialogue. ???? i am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal !! but it’s definitley bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2019

Niemann is well-known for her impressions of Grande, but she’s far from the only one. The hashtag “arianawannabe” has more than 3 million views on TikTok.

Back in July 2018, Grande responded to another video of a fan, YouTuber Gabi DeMartino, who imitated Grande in a video titled, “i lived like ariana grande for a day parody.”

In the video, DeMartino wears outfits similar to Grande’s style and imitates the “Cat laugh.” A fan noticed and posted the clip on Twitter, which prompted Grande to reply, “yeah this ain’t it.”

She later deleted that tweet and apologized to DeMartino: “i was just being funny i knew they’d laugh at that my bad babe. it’s all love here, u know that. ayo but next time can u wear more neutral tones and not do the cat laugh. jk.”

i was just being funny i knew they’d laugh at that my bad babe. it’s all love here, u know that. ayo but next time can u wear more neutral tones and not do the cat laugh. jk. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 22, 2018

DeMartino went on to star in Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video as one of her many obsessive admirers.