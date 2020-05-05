Ariana Grande fans are shutting down Katharine McPhee after she expressed interest in playing Meg in the live action ‘Hercules’

caption Ariana Grande fans called out Katharine McPhee for expressing interest in playing Meg in a live-action “Hercules.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard and George Pimentel/Getty Images

Ariana Grande fans shut down Katharine McPhee after the “American Idol” runner-up expressed interest in playing Meg in the live-action version of Disney’s “Hercules.”

McPhee tweeted a picture of herself next to a screengrab of Meg from the animated version of “Hercules,” along with the caption, “Okay… hear me out” on Monday.

While a few fans were supportive of McPhee’s idea, most of the comments left underneath the photos shut down the actress’ claim to the role, instead calling for Grande to play Meg.

“We want Ariana Grande as Megara, try again,” one user wrote, while another said, “Post a cover of i wont say im in love… and then we’ll talk.”

In April, the “7 Rings” singer wowed fans with an elaborate rendition of Meg’s iconic song “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” during a Disney sing-along, complete with a six-part harmony and choreography that was filmed entirely on an iPhone.

We want Ariana Grande as Megara, try again — Bruh (@sos_bruh2) May 4, 2020

ariana’s spot sorry sweetie — brandon (@honeymoonamaze) May 4, 2020

it’s Ariana Grande’s role sweetheart — ???????????????????????? (@marajculture) May 4, 2020

it’s reserved for ariana — alv (@NASA_ANGELS) May 4, 2020

Users highlighted Grande’s impressive cover of “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love),” which included a six-part harmony, choreography, and costume changes, as proof that she was perfect for the role.

post a cover of i wont say im in love… and then we'll talk — nadya. (@yeahnadya) May 4, 2020

i love you but we all know that’s incorrect… pic.twitter.com/mF2XVbxj4B — rafa|PLS SHARE PINNED|???????????? ???????????? ????????/????????/???????? (@buteragranderem) May 4, 2020

Sing “I won’t say I’m in love” for us and we’ll talk about that — gabriel waldorf (@ramosgabbe) May 4, 2020

Can you do this? pic.twitter.com/Jij2UGxXSJ — fan account (@knnewagb) May 4, 2020

Anyway. Ariana is Meg pic.twitter.com/Z4XKHJygww — ❦ ⴵ uǝɥdǝʇs (@highkeygxyology) May 4, 2020

Grande’s cover, which was reportedly recorded on her iPhone, quickly went viral after the Disney sing-along, and prompted fans to call for her casting in the upcoming live-action version of Hercules.

Disney confirmed on Thursday that a live-action “Hercules” is in the works, with “Avengers: Endgame” producers the Russo brothers also attached to the project. Excited fans have already begun sharing their “dream casts” for the new movie, which include stars like Armie Hammer, Beyoncé, Tom Hiddleston, and, of course, Grande.