Ariana Grande sang ‘Party in the USA’ at karaoke with her friends and Miley Cyrus approved

Miley Cyrus (left) and Ariana Grande performed together at a concert in Manchester in 2017.

Getty Images/Getty Images
  • Ariana Grande performed Miley Cyrus’ hit “Party in the USA” at karaoke with friends on Tuesday, and Cyrus herself approved of the rendition.
  • Grande was reportedly performing at a celebration for her manager Scooter Braun’s wife Yael Cohen, a South African national who just received American citizenship.
  • Video of Grande’s karaoke moment shows the singer perched on a merch stand at a Western-themed bar and waving a cowboy hat while leading the crowd in a rendition of Cyrus’ catchy 2009 hit.
  • After the video made its rounds on social media, Cyrus retweeted a link to it, along with several heart emojis.
  • This isn’t the first time the singers have covered each other’s songs: in 2018, Cyrus and her collaborator Mark Ronson performed a soulful cover of Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” for BBC 1 Radio.
