Ariel Winter addresses being body-shamed and says fans assumed she switched medications to lose weight: ‘People on the internet really suck’

caption Ariel Winter plays Alex Dunphy on “Modern Family.” source David Livingston/Getty Images

Ariel Winter opened up about the constant body-shaming she endured in a new interview with Teen Vogue.

The 22-year-old actress said that after she switched psychiatric medications and subsequently lost weight, people both criticized and congratulated her on the change – something she says is besides the point.

“A lot of people commented on my post like, ‘No, she changed her antidepressant because she wanted to lose weight,'” Winter told the magazine, adding, “No! I thought every medication I was on, I was going to stay at that weight, and that was fine. It had nothing to do with that.”

Winter said that after she revealed her weight loss, people started messaging her on social media asking what medication she was on.

“I get so many DMs [asking] ‘What medication are you on? I want to lose weight; I want that medication,'” Winter revealed. “What I would really like for people to understand is, every medication affects everyone differently. We’re all made differently. Everything is different.”

caption Ariel Winter has been open about her struggles with body-shaming. source Richard Shotwell/Getty Images

Even though the actress has been able to rise above the body-shaming and constant scrutiny she faces, she told Teen Vogue that the hateful comments still have an effect her.

“People on the internet really suck. It bothered me for so many years – I mean, it still does. It never goes away,” Winter said. “When someone calls you a ‘fat slut,’ you’re not feeling happy about it. It doesn’t matter what you look like now, it doesn’t matter what you looked like then. You’re still going to read that and be like, ‘Oh, that sucks.'”

This isn’t the first time Winter has spoken up about body-shaming.

Last year, she expertly shut down a commenter on one of her Instagram posts who accused her of having plastic surgery and “chopping up her body,” telling him that she didn’t get plastic surgery and that he was “not being supportive of women.”

Winter’s “Modern Family” costar Sarah Hyland has also come to Winter’s defense in the past, shutting down commenters who criticized her sheer dress in February, and even slammed “pervs” and “creeps” who fixated on a braless photo of Winter in 2018.