‘Modern Family’ star Ariel Winter wore a dress that was entirely see-through to the show’s final wrap party

caption Ariel Winter starred as Alex Dunphy on “Modern Family.” source Richard Shotwell/Getty Images

Ariel Winter attended the “Modern Family” series finale wrap party at the Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The actress wore a sheer black dress from Missy Empire, which she paired with velvet sandals.

Winter’s “Modern Family” costar, Sarah Hyland, shared an Instagram picture of the two in similar all-black looks.

The sheer-dress trend doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

Ariel Winter proved that when she attended the “Modern Family” series finale wrap party at the Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, wearing a black dress that was entirely see-through.

The actress wore a $24 black mesh mini dress from Missy Empire, which she paired with velvet Loriblu sandals. The dress was still available, but the sandals were sold out at the time of writing.

Winter’s “Modern Family” costar, Sarah Hyland, shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which the two are wearing similar all-black outfits. While Hyland’s black House of CB dress is described online as “semi-transparent,” Winter’s look is completely sheer.

Some Instagram users criticized Winter’s daring look, taking to the comments of Hyland’s post to share their thoughts. However, Hyland was quick to come to her friend’s defense.

caption Sarah Hyland defended Ariel Winter’s outfit on Instagram. source @sarahhyland/Instagram

“What’s up with ariel winters outfit tho,” one user commented, to which Hyland responded: “@deadvenomgaming you that she’s ?????? I KNOW.”

Another user wrote: “Need Ariels Dress,” which also garnered a response from the 29-year-old star. “Same,” Hyland commented back.

caption Sarah Hyland commented that she also wanted Winter’s dress. source @sarahhyland/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Winter has worn a daring look. At a 2017 screening and panel for “Modern Family,” she wore a gold mini dress with a high neckline that was designed with a mesh cutout, cold-shoulder sleeves, and two extra mesh inserts over both thighs.

caption The cast of “Modern Family” at a 2017 screening and panel event. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After being criticized for the gold outfit, Winter issued a statement on Instagram defending her look.

“Why TF does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?” she wrote. “WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)”