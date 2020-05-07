Ariel Winter says she sliced off the top of her thumb while chopping tomatoes and ‘accidentally threw it away’

caption Ariel Winter is an actress. source David Livingston/Getty Images

Ariel Winter said she accidentally tossed the tip of her thumb in the garbage after slicing it off during a cooking accident, the 22-year-old actress told Access on Wednesday.

“I was trying to make Greek food because I’m Greek,” she said, explaining that she was experimenting with new recipes while self-isolating.

Winter recalled “chopping four onions” for the dish, adding that she “just got new knives.”

“So I went to chop a peeled tomato and sliced the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato,” she said, continuing to explain that she and her boyfriend, 24-year-old actor Luke Benward, took a moment to process the accident.

The “Modern Family” actress said, “I was so shocked. It was more like I was hyperventilating. I was like I should be crying but I just can’t believe it.”

Because she sliced an artery in her thumb, she was bleeding heavily after the accident and went to the hospital. Winter added that Benward brought along the detached tip of her thumb to give to the nurse.

As Winter’s finger was being treated, the actress said the nurse handed the piece of her thumb to her in a plastic bag.

“She actually just gave it to me in a plastic bag and didn’t like tell me that it was the tip of my thumb too, so I accidentally threw it away and we had to go get it,” she said. “I didn’t know the tip of my finger was in this little plastic bag.”

Although the actress said the mishap “hurt” and “wasn’t fun,” she explained that she’s in good shape and acknowledged that people were in the hospital for much worse.

“Obviously I was bleeding a lot but again it’s my thumb. Like so many people are in there for so much worse and I was like, you know, I was perfectly fine,” she said. “I sliced my thumb off and it’s sad, I’ll have a mildly sad-looking thumb, but it’ll be okay.”

Aside from cooking, Winter said she’s been passing the time in self-isolation by playing games.

“I picked up Pokémon Go, now occasionally I will drive around for like a mile or two in my car at night and catch Pokémon,” she revealed. “It gets me out of my house and I have my windows down and I’m doing my thing.”

She’s also posted a video of herself “quarantine cleaning,” during which she discovered a blown-up picture of her head.

“quarantine cleaning really unearths things you hate as well as great ideas for entertainment,” Winter wrote, along with a video of herself hitting the picture with a bat.