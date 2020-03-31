A fashion influencer who contracted COVID-19 is receiving backlash for fleeing NYC to the Hamptons with her family

caption Influencer Arielle Charnas attends the Beach Magazine Celebration of Cover Star Arielle Charnas at the Southampton Social Club on July 24, 2019 in Southampton, New York. source (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Beach Magazine)

“Something Navy” blogger and fashion influencer Arielle Charnas is receiving backlash online for leaving New York City shortly testing positive for COVID-19.

Charnas first sparked controversy when she received one of the limited COVID-19 test swabs from a doctor friend.

Since testing positive, Charnas has posted content from her Manhattan apartment and from a rental property in the Hamptons.

Comments on her Instagram criticized her decision to relocate before the 14-day quarantine period ended.

Arielle Charnas, the influencer behind the fashion blog “Something Navy,” is sparking more controversy online after leaving New York City for the Hamptons in the wake of her positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Charnas first received backlash when she shared her health journey with her 1.3 million followers, posting an Instagram story in which received flu and COVID-19 test swabs from a doctor friend – despite telling her followers that she did not qualify for one of the limited tests.

“THE LATEST COOL NEW PERK FOR INFLUENCERS – getting tested quickly for coronavirus, while everyone else waits,” New York Times Reporter Kenenth Vogel tweeted in response.

“Still fuming that something navy went and used one of the like 5 tests we have,” Twitter user @alainapol22 wrote in a post.

“Influencers are always getting everything first,” writer Michael Williams added.

Later that day, Charnas told her followers via an Instagram post that she would no longer be sharing content about her health, and she would continue to post her typical lifestyle content.

A day later, however, Charnas posted a follow-up note in which she revealed that she’d tested positive for COVID-19.

In the post, she addressed her access to the limited COVID-19 tests, writing that she was “lucky,” and widespread access to care should be “#1 priority.”

Since testing positive for COVID-19, she’s continued to update her followers on her activities via Instagram and TikTok – prompting more criticism.

These bloggers are killing me. NYC blogger Arielle Charnas posted to 1.3 million followers on March 18 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. On March 26, she announced that she and her husband were symptom-free and headed to their home in the Hamptons indefinitely. WTF?! pic.twitter.com/dmyRNLxojr — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) March 30, 2020

Charnas’ Instagram posts, stories, and TikTok videos since getting diagnosed reveal that she spent time with her family in their Manhattan apartment before leaving the city to recover in a Hamptons rental home. Posts on Charnas’ Instagram show her taking walks outside with her daughter and posing in front of a Hamptons rental home with the caption “fresh air.”

The decision to leave New York before 14 days of quarantine – the recommended period of time for those exposed to the virus – had passed received swift backlash online from commenters calling the decision “selfish” and “disappointing.”

A Twitter thread by writer Sophie Ross documents and critiques Charnas’ activity since the positive diagnosis.

“[Charnas] literally LEFT her palatial manhattan apartment so she could get Hamptons content,” Ross wrote.

On 3/26, only 8 (EIGHT!!!) days after being diagnosed with COVID (NOT 14), Arielle and her family leave for the Hamptons to “quarantine.” Mind you, Arielle is “COVID positive.” She literally LEFT her palatial manhattan apartment so she could get Hamptons content. pic.twitter.com/caMUrGFV11 — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) March 30, 2020

After the video, she immediately takes this opportunity to post an #ootd of her with the caption “fresh air.” People are big mad. Not only is she literally putting peoples lives at risk, but she’s setting a horrible example for her 1.3 mill followers (even if they’re mostly bots) pic.twitter.com/qo96FPklov — Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) March 30, 2020

“As a nurse, I’m super bummed you couldn’t stay quarantined for the whole 14 days past positive testing,” one commenter wrote on a now-private photo. “Your privilege does not excuse you from following simple rules to contain yourself. And you influence a lot of young people.”

“Do you realize you have a very contagious and, for many, deadly disease? Do you realize that going out and about puts at risk, let’s say, the people in your building that need to take the elevator after you?” another added. “Do you realize this is not the best message?”

Charnas did not return Insider’s request for comment.