Arkphire acquires Singapore based Generic Technologies Helping Customers to scale their IT globally

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 April 2020 – Ireland headquartered IT company, Arkphire, has today announced its acquisition of Generic Technologies, a leading Singapore based IT Solutions and Services company. This is a landmark acquisition for Arkphire following the opening of its regional office in 2019 and will support the Group’s expansion in the Asia Pacific market.





Generic Technologies is a specialist Apple Authorised Reseller and an Adobe Gold partner with annual turnover of $9 million (Singapore dollars). The company supports a growing network of partners and customers across South East Asia. With the combined resources of both companies, Arkphire can scale their unique service delivery model to meet the needs of the Singapore and Asia Pacific markets with a stronger and more comprehensive IT solution offering to existing and new clients.





Commenting on the latest acquisition, Chris Ambler, Head of Arkphire’s Asia Pacific business said, “We’re very excited about how we can further support our clients with the expansion of our business in Singapore. Generic Technologies business is a natural fit for our ambition in the Asia Pacific region. This latest development will allow us to better support the global requirements of our customers and will enable us to leverage Generic’s existing customer and partner relationships.”





He added “The current global pandemic has regrettably created unprecedented business disruption and challenges for all of us. Arkphire is working hard to play our part in supporting our customers in this difficult time by using our expertise to provide secure and effective technology solutions and services to enable and empower their workforces to work remotely as required.”





Generic Technologies was founded in 1992 on the back of growing demand from businesses requiring Apple and Adobe technology and support services. The business has an established base of customers covering a number of multinational firms, businesses in the digital and creative sector and local SMEs.





About Arkphire

Arkphire is a leading IT product procurement and IT services company, serving customers internationally across more than 90 countries. Arkphire provides integrated technology solutions that span desktops, networking, cyber security, cloud and data centre, enabling the digital workspace and supporting businesses on their digital transformation journey.





Following its acquisition of Trilogy Technologies in 2020, Arkphire is now positioned as the largest and fastest growing Irish headquartered IT procurement and IT managed services business.





Arkphire Group has an unrivalled network of partnership accreditations with leading global IT vendors and is a Check Point 3-Star, Cisco Gold, Citrix Platinum, Dell Technologies Titanium, HP Platinum, IBM Gold, Lenovo Platinum and Microsoft Gold Partner. Arkphire is also the only Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller (AAER) in Ireland.





Arkphire group employs over 240 people and generates revenues of over €150m.





Web: www.arkphire.com







