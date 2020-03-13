Here’s what it was like to stay in the affordable Arlo NoMad hotel, where all rooms are only 150 square feet

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Arlo NoMad is a budget-friendly, boutique hotel where the average room size is just 150 square feet.

Staying here is less about spending time in your room and more focused on using it as a base to explore the city, or mingling with other guests and taking advantage of the community spaces like the bar, rooftop, and coworking lounges.

I spent the night in a mid-tier Queen Room City, which starts at $120, and paid $254 in late winter. I think splurging on a Sky Room would feel more worth the money for the views, or, I’d save my cash and go with the basic Queen Room.

Read all Business Insider hotel reviews here.

With the average room size measuring a mere 150 square feet, the Arlo NoMad is a boutique hotel where you won’t find any grand suites or spacious upgrades.

But for travelers who plan to spend most of their days exploring the city, or are looking to meet and mingle with other young professionals and travelers, this is a worthy option.

The hotel expertly mixes the nostalgia of hanging out with friends in dorm room common areas, or at hostel bars, but with a much more sophisticated feel to best suit young professionals, couples, and business travelers.

Keeping with the feel, entry-level rooms here start at $106 for twin bunk rooms. But it’s certainly worth upgrading to at least the basic Queen Room, especially since some nights those rooms start at just $107. However, those prices do jump into the mid-$300s during the popular fall season.

Need more New York hotel inspiration? Click on a link below to jump directly to all our coverage of the best hotels in New York City.

I stayed in a Queen Room City room starting at $120, but paid $254 for a last-minute midweek booking in late winter, so those prices do greatly fluctuate. I hoped for better views than the basic Queen Room, but ended up mainly just looking out at a construction site. I focused most of my time out of the room, with multiple coworking spaces that offered a place to set up shop and get work done, while the downstairs Bodega kept me fueled up on coffee and snacks.

It’s important to know that if you do want a King bed, you only have two room types: the King Room City and the King Room Sky, and both are higher tier rooms starting at $133 and $214 respectively.

Similarly, if you’ve come to the hotel just to enjoy panoramic city views from the comfort of your bed, you’ll want to splurge on a King or Queen Sky Room. That’s my pick next time.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Arlo NoMad.

source Business Insider

caption The lobby features a Bodega selling coffee, pastries, fresh fruit, and more. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The lobby of the Arlo NoMad immediately gave off a casual and inviting vibe that felt more like your neighborhood coffee hangout than a traditional hotel lobby.

And, in fact, there was a small coffee stand and shop just inside the doorway dubbed the Bodega that sold everything from lattes to fresh fruits and pastries to pressed juices.

Two back-to-back beige leather sofas outfitted with white and blue textured pillows invited me not just to hurriedly wait for my room, but to linger and enjoy perusing the brightly-colored paintings that accented the walls.

caption The hotel is all about creating shared spaces where guests can mingle and relax outside of their rooms. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

However, there was no real need for me to spend too much in the lobby. I checked in at 5 p.m. on a Wednesday and there was no line for check-in. The staff was friendly and I had my room keycard in hand quickly enough and headed to the elevators, which are only accessible by keycard.

caption Cute messages written by past guests were tacked to the wall opposite the elevators. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The elevator bank presented its own warm welcome in the form of drawings and notes previous guests had written on colored paper, which were scattered across a message board and spilled over across the walls. I’m sure if you’d like to contribute one, the front desk would be happy to accommodate.

While the rooms here are notoriously small, the hotel is clearly set up to encourage both locals and guests to mingle and make use of the ample common areas. As I wandered the second floor after dropping off my bags in my room, I encountered several young professionals making use of the multiple coworking spaces. Similarly, I spotted a few twenty-somethings who had already closed their laptops for the day hanging out at the bar. In a way, the hotel reminded me of an upscale take on European hostels, with easy and built-in ways for guests to meet each other and hang out beyond the rooms.

source Business Insider

caption Nearly all the rooms, including this Queen City room, are just 150 square feet so it’s fairly cramped quarters. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

As noted, you don’t come to Arlo NoMad for the extra legroom. A 150-square-foot room definitely made for cramped quarters for two people. Even as a solo traveler it will feel tight.

The beds were all measured to rest just high enough off the floor to accommodate any standard suitcase underneath. Small drawers also pulled out and housed the room safe. There was no traditional closet. Instead, one wall featured a small nook with hangers.

The bed had crisp, white linens and a large flat-screen TV was mounted across from it. My room also had a small wooden side table on one side and a gray seat in the corner on the other side. A lone lightbulb with no cover and a wire running down to the plug visibly rested above the seat.

After getting over my initial misgivings about the size of the room, I actually found it to be quite cozy and enjoyed the modern design aesthetic.

caption The rooms are intelligently designed to maximize the small space. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

I stayed with my fiance and we were both acutely aware of each other the entire time we were in our room, sometimes having to do a little dance to slide past one another.

However, the space was intelligently designed to fully maximize every nook and cranny. A tiny bathroom and rain shower were immediately off the entranceway, with the sink outside the bathroom. Part of a long gray countertop served as a desk space, though you’d be better off doing any work in one of the common spaces.

A hanging shelf acted as a semi-divider between the sink and desk area, while also playing the part of an extremely minimalistic minibar with boxed waters.

caption The bathrooms in my Queen City room didn’t offer much privacy. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The bathroom had a sliding door that still had space open at the top and sides even when fully shut, which meant there really wasn’t any privacy or noise insulation.

If a bigger bathroom and extra privacy is important to you, book one of the King rooms, which have more traditional bathrooms.

caption The Sky View rooms offer significantly better city views, with wraparound windows and beds pushed right up against the glass. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

I booked the Queen City room as opposed to the cheaper Queen Room or Queen Room Urban in the hopes that being on a higher floor would give me decent views without needing to spring for the highest-tier Queen or King Sky Rooms.

However, my view really left a lot to be desired and was mainly of two tall buildings currently under construction. Based on my experience, if you’re dying to take that classic Instagram shot laying in a bed pushed right up the glass with Manhattan views in the background, book the Sky Rooms. Otherwise, stick with the more basic Queen Room option and save the extra money as the mid-tier offering didn’t feel elevated enough to warrant the higher price.

Pro tip: for the absolute best view that includes wraparound windows and a close-up look at the Empire State Building, call ahead and ask if Sky Room 2906 is available for your stay.

It’s clear that the rooms here are made for sleeping and not much else. On that front, I did sleep well, though I could hear some light traffic noise despite being on a higher floor.

source Business Insider

caption The bodega was the perfect place to grab a quick breakfast and latte in the morning. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

The Arlo NoMad is all about taking advantage of the community spaces. This does come at a cost since there’s an Urban Fee of $35 per night that covers Wi-Fi, a daily happy hour, access to bike rentals, and rotating fitness class offerings.

caption The hotel’s coworking space was an ideal spot for me to post up and do some work. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

There are two different coworking spaces found just above the lobby. The main one is a light and airy space with floor-to-ceiling windows, comfy leather couches with throw blankets, oversized chairs, and a long wooden table where multiple people can set up shop on their laptops.

A bookcase behind the table serves as a bright accent with books arranged by color creating a rainbow effect. The other space is off the bar and is a darker cubby with string lights strewn across the ceiling, a huge leather couch running along two walls, and another long wooden table in the center.

caption The hotel’s elegant bar is a worthy destination even if you aren’t staying here. source Courtesy of the Arlo NoMad

The bar, BARlo, is a sophisticated but cozy space that offers a daily happy hour for guests that includes light bites and wine and is included in the Urban Fee.

I stopped in for a drink after going out for dinner and sipped on a perfectly crafted Negroni. My drink was served in a glass so elegant, I ended up asking the bartender where they buy their glassware. It turns out I can snag them for myself for $30 on Amazon.

The hotel also has a fabulous rooftop bar with stunning city views and a famous “skywalk” glass floor, but it’s only open seasonally in the warmer months and was sadly closed during my stay.

caption The all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet in the morning is $24. source Hannah Freedman/Business Insider

Lamalo is the hotel’s on-site restaurant, which is an Israeli-inspired spot by night and an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet by morning (for an additional $24).

I didn’t eat at Lamalo, instead opting to enjoy dinner nearby off property, and grabbed a coffee and croissant at the lobby Bodega the next morning.

source Business Insider

NoMad is a vibrant neighborhood with plenty of bars and restaurants to keep you satisfied. Just south is the iconic Flatiron building, as well as Eataly where you can always stop in for a glass of wine or a plate of fresh-made pasta.

Other popular bars and restaurants in the area include the bar at The NoMad Hotel, Raines Law Room, world-renowned Eleven Madison Park, Ilili, Vin Sur Vingt Wine Bar, and many more.

Plus you’re in easy walking distance of Madison Square Park and Flatiron Plaza where there are always fun restaurant pop-ups. Many boutiques and local coffee shops also make it an ideal place to just wander the nearby streets and stop in wherever catches your eye.

source Business Insider

The Arlo NoMad has an 8.6 out of 10 on Booking.com and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Trip Advisor, ranking 53 out of 510 hotels in New York City.

Many guests call out the staff as exceptional, naming their favorite bartenders and receptionists who made them feel especially at home.

Most reviewers also loved the location. One recent guest gave a glowing review saying, “This hotel was PERFECT!!! It is very centrally located. We wanted to go as far south as Battery Park and north as Central Park and this hotel was really a great location for us. Walking distance to Bryant Park. It was super cute and hip. It had a very fun and energetic air. The ambiance was on point. Loved the bar, the yoga classes. Everyone was so friendly!!”

Many unsatisfied guests complain about the tiny room size and the lack of privacy, with one reviewer summing it by saying “This is the smallest hotel “room” I’ve ever stayed at in NYC. There is no privacy in the bathroom, it’s an open concept. I felt like I was staying in a hostel, not a 4-star hotel.”

source Business Insider

Who stays here: Budget-conscious travelers looking to take advantage of the coworking spaces and the neighborhood, and don’t plan to spend a lot of time in their actual room.

We like: The community vibe encourages guests to hang out together in the coworking spaces and enjoy a drink at the daily happy hour.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The bar is a worthy destination whether you’re staying at the hotel or not, with elegant decor and excellent cocktails.

We think you should know: If you’re hoping for that classic Instagram shot of the bed pushed all the way up against the glass with wraparound windows overlooking Manhattan, that layout is only found in Sky Rooms. And while you will have better views in these rooms, you won’t have any more space.

We’d do this differently next time: I would either go up a room category to the Sky Rooms for the better views, or drop down to the basic Queen Room to save money. The mid-tier Urban and City rooms don’t have enough of a differential to be worth it.

source Business Insider

The Arlo NoMad is a well-located hotel with small hotel rooms that average just 150 square feet in size. If you’re looking for spacious floor plans, you won’t find them here, and if you plan to spend a lot of time in your room, this probably isn’t the hotel for you.

But for young professional travelers or budget-conscious couples looking for a nice place to lay their heads after full days exploring the city, this is an ideal spot that’s far more reasonably priced than many Manhattan hotels.

The emphasis on community and engagement also makes it a great option for those who like to mingle with other guests or want a coworking space where they can post up for the day. If you want the convenience of being in a central location and don’t plan to spend a lot of time in your hotel room, this is an ideal option that will also save some money.