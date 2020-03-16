Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a warning about social distancing while spending time with his miniature donkey and pony

- source
- Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video on Twitter urging fans to remain at home and implement social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
- In the video, Schwarzenegger pets his miniature donkey Lulu and his pony Whiskey, telling Californians to stay at home, avoid crowded space, and to stop eating out at restaurants.
- “See the important thing is that you stay home,” Schwarzenegger said while feeding Lulu and Whiskey carrots. “We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do anything like that anymore here.”
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020
