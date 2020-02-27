Climate change is forcing some ski resorts in the Alps to use artificial snow.

Artificial snow is made by firing air and water under pressure into the cold air to make tiny ice crystals.

Building up a man-made layer of snow on ski runs at the start of the season can help resorts earn revenue throughout the entire winter sport season.

Low-lying resorts face an uncertain future, with worse-case scenarios pointing at an 80% drop in snowfall by the end of the century.

View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

Following is a transcript of an episode of Business Insider Today. Watch the full episode here.

Man-made snow is a vital part of the winter sports scene here in the Alps.

The recipe is simple: water, air, and cold.

With Mother Nature often unable to make enough of the real thing, resorts are relying on snow cannons like these to protect their precious winter revenue. And with climate change already affecting the whole region, artificial snow is increasingly becoming a necessity rather than a luxury.

The popular French ski resort Les Arcs has an arsenal of 600 snow cannons – ready to fire on command.

The science behind the snow may be simple, but out of sight is a complex network of reservoirs, pipes, and pumps. Florent Jacquemoud, Les Arcs snowmaking manager: “The water comes in here at 2 or 3 bars of pressure and leaves at around 40 bars of pressure.”

“The second ingredient is air … and the water and air comes out of here and the colder it is the more water we can add.”

caption Some resorts in the Alps are relying on artificial snow machines like this one to keep them open for the whole winter sports season. source Loic Hofstedt for Business Insider Today

The pressurized air and water are forced out as a fine mist, which then crystallizes into grains of snow on contact with the cold air.

This all comes at a cost – just over $3 for every cubic meter of snow Les Arcs creates. But the cost to the resort of not being able to offer a full winter season of snow sports would be far greater:

Jacquemoud: “We must guarantee our customers a high-quality ski experience from the start to the end of the season. These days we know that we have winters that are increasingly difficult, more and more capricious. We always have snow, we will always have snow, but the problem is that we never know when it will fall, so to ensure that we can open on the right date, we have to prepare the snowpack, and this is done in artificial snow.”

Patterns of snowfall are changing. Rising temperatures have already been felt across the Alps – particularly since the 1980s.

And predictions point to less snowfall across the region by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions are not curbed. Resorts at lower altitudes could suffer the most, possibly seeing an 80% snowfall reduction, in the worst-case scenarios.

caption Climate change is taking a toll on resorts’ revenue. source Loic Hofstedt for Business Insider Today

Hugues François, research engineer at National Institute of Agricultural Research: “The current trend in climate change, which is quite difficult to read precisely because of this variability, means that we will certainly have more and more winters with less snow, and fewer and fewer very snowy winters.”

What’s clear is that glaciers across the Alps are retreating at an alarming rate.

France’s largest glacier, the Mer de Glace, has shrunk by 800 meters in the last 30 years.For now, low-lying resorts are doing what they can to survive, looking to diversify their tourist offerings to attract more spring and summer trade – or risk dying out. This small resort in southern France – at just over 1,200 meters in altitude – is already feeling the impact.

Thomas Flavier, Alti Aigoual Resort Manager: “The older generation has never experienced so much humidity, so much heat, so much fog at this time of year. Normally, this is a period when you have dry cold, real cold.”

“Even thinking back to when I was small, I can’t remember there ever being such mild spells. Yesterday, even with the humidity, we were in T-shirts.”

caption At ski resorts like Les Arcs in France, a complex network of reservoirs, pipes, and pumps create artificial snow. source Loic Hofstedt for Business Insider Today

Michel Pagès, local ski shop owner: “There is a lack of snow, a warming up. This is something that we have felt for years.”

“There is a difference in the quantity, but also the snow falls and melts faster. There are huge differences in the temperature ranges.”

This resort does have the ability to make snow, but without natural snowfall – and when temperatures are too high – they know it’s a fight they simply can’t win.