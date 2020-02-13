An artist transformed an abandoned house in Arkansas into a ‘Rainbow Embassy,’ and the neighborhood loves it

caption The Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

Okuda San Miguel spent nearly a week painting an abandoned home as part of a project to revitalize neighborhoods in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Justkids, a group that helps create public art, invites artists from across the globe to Fort Smith.

The brightly colored house, which is known as the Rainbow Embassy, stands apart from the rest of the neighborhood.

If you’re passing through Fort Smith, Arkansas, you won’t be able to miss the Rainbow Embassy.

With brightly colored stripes, stars, and even a giant dog face, the house is pulled from the imagination of Madrid-based artist Okuda San Miguel.

Through a local initiative, Fort Smith has become a cultural center for artists like San Miguel to work on their projects, help revitalize the neighborhoods, and brighten up people’s days.

The Rainbow Embassy is located in Fort Smith, a small town in Arkansas on the border of Oklahoma.

caption Location of Fort Smith. source Map

In 2015, a group of art curators, Justkids, started The Unexpected, an initiative where they invite artists from across the globe to Fort Smith to work on projects.

An abandoned house in the town was selected for the art project.

caption The abandoned house that became the Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

“What is great is we tried to use a building that was abandoned,” said Justkids founder and curator Charlotte Dutoit. “People passing through everyday forgot about this building, so it was a way to rediscover their own city, their own building, by inviting this internationally known artist to create.”

Justkids and a local nonprofit, 64.6 Downtown, commissioned Madrid-based artist Okuda San Miguel for the project.

caption The Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

San Miguel previously worked with Justkids in 2016 on Fort Smith’s Universal Chapel, a Catholic chapel that he painted a variety of colors.

The chapel was demolished when the city decided to build a park in the area, which Dutoit said was good for economic development but unfortunate for the project.

“We really wanted him to still have an art work in Fort Smith, and he immediately said yes,” she said.

Once it was approved, San Miguel spent less than a week last year transforming the house from start to finish.

caption The Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

San Miguel said he doesn’t plan his designs beforehand, preferring to sketch them straight onto the house.

He wanted to introduce color into the neighborhood after noticing all the surrounding houses were white.

caption The Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

“When the architecture is kind of strange, it’s not flat, I prefer to take a different way, more abstract,” San Miguel said. “I take out different patterns from the past and from the people and different flags, different icons like the stars, dots. I try to mix everything and at the end I do like a collage of invented flags. That’s why it is the Rainbow Embassy.”

When he finished the Rainbow Embassy, it filled San Miguel with joy.

caption The Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

“When I finish, I feel super good because I love to cover whole architecture,” San Miguel said.

So far, the people of Fort Smith agree with San Miguel. They love the brightly designed house.

caption The Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

San Miguel said when he finished, the son of the woman who had once lived in the house approached him and told San Miguel he loved the colors.

“It was super special for me,” San Miguel said.

San Miguel said someone also messaged him asking about buying the house.

Justkids has commissioned more than 50 art projects in Fort Smith.

caption The Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

For Dutoit, the question isn’t why Fort Smith, but why not Fort Smith?

“It’s really important to invite artists like this because usually projects like this are in the big cities,” Dutoit said. “It’s really funny when you hear an artist say, ‘I did this project in LA and in New York and this one in Miami and this one in Fort Smith.'”

For San Miguel, the message behind the Rainbow Embassy is one of equality and shared experiences.

caption The Rainbow Embassy. source Justkids

“I would like the people to feel something different depending on the experiences of their lives, but of course, it’s important that they feel something,” San Miguel said. “All cultures, all flags are the same, just colors. The humans are the same.”