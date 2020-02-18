Ashley Graham is getting honest about her post-partum body on Instagram, posting photos of her stretch marks and disposable underwear

caption Ashley Graham in November 2019. source Getty/Gotham

Plus-size model and body positivity advocate Ashley Graham has been praised for showing the reality of what bodies can look like after having a baby.

Graham gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin on January 18 this year.

Throughout her pregnancy, Graham was refreshingly open about the changes happening to her body, and was praised for posting a photo of her stretch marks last August.

And she’s continued in this style since becoming a mother.

Since giving birth, Graham has shared pictures of her stretch marks, disposable underwear, and breastfeeding in a cafe.

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!” Graham, 32, wrote in an Instagram caption.

The mother of one has won seemingly endless praise from her legions of fans for being so candid and telling it like it is.

And not only have Graham’s 10.3 million followers been loving her posts, her high-profile friends have been offering their support, too.

“I love this post and thank you for sharing, makes all of us post-partum mamas feel not so totally alone,” commented Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe-Herd.

“Women power,” wrote supermodel Doutzen Kroes.

“Beautiful,” added fellow model Lily Aldridge.

