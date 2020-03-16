Ashley Tisdale made a workout video for fans to follow while social distancing and it’s just a ‘High School Musical’ dance

- source
- Ashley TIsdale/Tik Tok
- Ashley Tisdale worked out to the “High School Musical” track “We’re All in This Together” while self quarantining to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
- “If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this,” the 34-year-old tweeted along with a TikTok video of herself dancing, adding, “Hopefully this will brighten your day a little!”
- In the video, Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans in the 2006 Disney Channel movie, repeated the choreography to the iconic final number while wearing tie dye sweatpants and a sweatshirt.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this ???? hopefully this will brighten your day a little! pic.twitter.com/4eVYPHYRim
— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 16, 2020