An English footballer on coronavirus lockdown in Italy, where almost 7,000 people have died, shared his harrowing advice on how to stop the spread of COVID-19

caption Ashley Young moved to Inter Milan in January. source Getty/Emilio Andreoli

Inter Milan midfielder Ashley Young has shared some pieces of advice to the people of the United Kingdom on how to stay safe whilst shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Young moved to Italy in January, and the country has since become Europe’s worst effected area.

The 34-year-old posted a series of tweets on Tuesday in which he advised shoppers to “stand on opposite sides of the lift and face the wall.”

He also said people should always use gloves, wear scarfs to cover their mouths, and keep their distance.

“Most importantly, just stay safe!” he concluded. “This is what we are doing [in Italy], it’s not an overreaction, it’s staying safe.”

Italy has reported nearly 70,000 cases of COVID-19 and 6,820 deaths, making it Europe’s worst affected region.

“Realistically a supermarket is now your main risk at spreading this virus and even catching it,” Young said in a series of tweets posted on Tuesday. “Speaking with family and friends at home it sounds like going to get food is just crazy. Remember, lockdown means lockdown!”

He added: “Please read the following and share this if you haven’t already, it really is time to do your bit to help tackle this awful global crisis we are in!

“Queuing to go into supermarket is standard, but not because it’s for stockpiling or greed. Supermarkets have limited the number of people entering at any time so it’s never over-crowded! So wait and be patient to go in if your supermarket is doing this.

“If you have to get in the lift only get in with 1 more person, 2 people per lift at one time. And stand on opposite sides of the lift and face the wall – don’t breathe outwards towards that stranger.

“Always use gloves from moment you get out of your car! You don’t want to touch trolleys that other hands have been on. Keep the gloves on until you are getting back in the car.

“Use a face mask or scarf to keep you nose and mouth covered.

“Always keep your distance at the till. Keep the trolley behind you when you unpack at the till as it stops people from being able to to get too close.

“Don’t unpack your shopping right on top of somebody else’s, make a gap between theirs and yours so none of your shopping touches theirs. Here we can’t put our groceries on the belt until the person in front has finished paying.”

Young concluded with some general advice on how to stay safe away from the supermarkets.

“This may sound harsh but treat everybody that’s not in your household as if they have the virus. You just don’t know!” he said.

“Most importantly, just stay safe! This is what we are doing [in Italy], it’s not an overreaction, it’s staying safe. And just remember others should be looking at you in this way as well. It’s not horrible, it’s a way of keeping your distance to ultimately help save lives.”

