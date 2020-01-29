‘Punk’d’ is coming back with Chance the Rapper and no one told Ashton Kutcher

- source
- Ashton Kutcher appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Tuesday and was asked if he’s involved in the upcoming reboot of “Punk’d,” which will be hosted by Chance the Rapper and debut on Quibi’s mobile video platform.
- Kutcher hosted and executive produced the original hit MTV series, in which he pranked unsuspecting celebrities.
- “Nobody called me, nobody asked me,” the “That ’70s Show” star said. “I love Chance the Rapper. I think he’s amazing, but I didn’t even know it was happening. I was flipping through the news on the phone and I was like, ‘Oh, they’re doing ‘Punk’d.'”
- Kutcher said that he wasn’t sure how the new edition of “Punk’d” would be able to land bigger celebrities than the ones featured on his show, but he thinks Billie Eilish is an ideal star to prank.
