‘We do not want to risk our lives by attending class’: Students at Arizona State University are demanding the school to do more after a case of the Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed on campus

source Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Students at Arizona State University are asking school officials for more safety measures after a case of the Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed there.

In a petition that has gained over 20,000 signatures, students asked for more information and clarity on attendance policies.

They’re also sharing memes on Reddit as students work to cope with the virus on campus.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Students at Arizona State University are asking the school’s administration for help and more information after a case of the Wuhan coronavirus was confirmed in the university community this week.

In a petition that gained over 20,000 signatures, students criticized the university’s handling of the case and asked for increased preventative measures on campus, flexibility on what they say are overly-strict attendance policies that discourage them from staying home if they’re sick, and more information about the person who was confirmed to have the virus.

“Students just want to know more information about this virus before going on campus,” said the petition posted on Change.org. “We do not want to risk our lives by attending class.”

In response to the petition, an ASU spokesperson said that the university acknowledges “that there is concern and anxiety in the ASU community and that’s why we are being diligent about sharing information and providing updates by email and on our website.”

A member of the university community was confirmed on Sunday as having the coronavirus by the university and local health officials, according to an email sent to students. The university has not said if the person is a student, faculty member or staff, but said that the individual does not live in university housing and is in isolation to keep the illness from spreading.

The university encouraged students to follow basic guidelines like frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Students shared memes on an ASU Reddit channel in criticism of the administration’s handling of the case, specifically its decision not to cancel classes. One meme of a Simpsons character saying “I’m in danger” was captioned, “me going to school tomorrow because i don’t want to get failed for being absent.”

Another joked about wearing plague-era masks at the campus Chick-fil-a.

They also posted selfies in face masks and other protective gear. One posted a selfie wearing a gas mask and a hazmat suit captioned "No class cancellation? No problem."

The decision not to cancel classes is aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the spokesperson said. On Tuesday, an email sent to students said the university is prohibiting all university-sanctioned travel for students and faculty to China.

Still, students are pushing for more action from the university. An update to the petition posted on Tuesday by Taskina Bhuiyan, an ASU student studying microbiology according to a university database, said the university could increase prevention measures by canceling classes or adding more sanitizing stations around campus.

"The conversation needs to start somewhere," Bhuiyan wrote. "Without making our voices heard, ASU will continue to be ambiguous and fail to provide us with the transparency needed in order to make more informed decisions about our health."