Special offer to attend IGNITION: Retail — in New York on 1/14

- When: January 14, 2020
- Where: NeueHouse, 110 E 25th Street, New York, NY 10010
Here’s a look at the speakers and topics we’ll explore:
State of Retail
Geoff Ramsey, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, eMarketer
John Targon, Founder and Design Director, Fall Risk, and Maggie Winter, CEO and Co-founder, AYR in conversation with Leandra Medine, Founder, Man Repeller
Leveling the eCommerce Playing Field
Jack Forestell, Chief Product Officer, Visa, in conversation with Dan Van Dyke, Research Director, Business Insider Intelligence
DTC Goes Multichannel: How Bricks Support Clicks
Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Founder and CEO, LIVELY, and Arpan Podduturi, Director of Product, Shopify, in conversation with Áine Cain, Senior Retail Reporter, Business Insider
The Insta-fueled Beauty Boom
Layla Amjadi, Product Manager, Instagram Shopping, and Salima Popatia, Senior Vice President, Global Online Customer Acquisition and Retention, The Estée Lauder Companies, in conversation with Hayley Peterson, Senior Correspondent, Business Insider
Anushka Salinas, COO, Rent the Runway, in conversation with Cadie Thompson, Deputy Executive Editor, Business Insider