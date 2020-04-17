Unsettling photos show sanitation workers disinfecting famous monuments around the world

caption Disinfectant being sprayed outside of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. source Antonio Masiello/Getty

Countries around the world are spraying disinfectant around historic sites and tourist attractions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The sight of places like the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Great Pyramid of Giza being sprayed down – and eerily empty – is nothing short of surreal.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought tourism to a screeching halt.

Historic sites and tourist attractions that once saw thousands of visitors daily, now sit eerily empty.

The only people currently visiting these places are soldiers and sanitation workers around the world braving the outdoors to spray them down with disinfectant.

The photos are eerily surreal, and show just how much the world has changed.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, which was built over the course of 200 years starting in 1173, usually attracts throngs of tourists pretending to hold it up.

caption The Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa, Italy.

The Colosseum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, sees about 7.4 million visitors a year, according to local magazine Italia.

caption The Colosseum, Rome, Italy. source Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

The Duomo is one of Milan’s top tourist attractions. According to Duomo Milano, its construction is estimated to have begun around 1386.

caption The Duomo, Milan, Italy.

As Insider’s Kelly McLaughlin notes, Venice’s canals have been clearer since its residents have been self-isolating.

caption Venice, Italy. source Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

The Altare della Patria in Piazza Venezia in Rome, Italy, is a popular spot for tourist selfies as it features stunning views of the city.

caption The Altare della Patria, Rome, Italy.

El Capitolio, the most recognizable building in Havana, Cuba, was modeled after the Panthéon in Paris, France, per Lonely Planet.

caption El Capitolio, Havana, Cuba.

According to Atlas Obscura, the Hawa Mahal palace in Jaipur, India, which has 953 windows, was designed by Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh to allow the women in his royal household to people-watch.

caption Hawa Mahal palace, Jaipur, India.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, was built from around 2589 to 2566 BCE, according to the Ancient History Encyclopedia. It was the world’s tallest man-made structure until the Eiffel Tower was built in 1889.

caption The Pyramids of Giza, Cairo, Egypt.

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, is both a tourist attraction thanks to its cool blue hue, but also an active mosque.

caption The Blue Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey.

The Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia is one of Istanbul’s main tourist attractions, drawing millions of tourists every year.

caption Hagia Sophia, Istanbul, Turkey.

The stunning, neoclassical Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul used to be the home of Ottoman sultans and attracts visitors with its gilded opulence.

caption Dolmabahce Palace, Istanbul, Turkey.

According to Italia Rail, more than 320,000 people typically pass through the beautiful, museum-like Centrale station in Milan, Italy, every day. It’s one of the largest stations in Europe.

caption Centrale station, Milan, Italy.

Built in 1919, when Taiwan was under Japanese rule, Taipei’s ornate Presidential Office Building features various Japanese design elements, and hosts tours to visitors, according to Lonely Planet.

caption Presidential Office Building, Taipei, Taiwan.

Built in 1784, Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (the temple of the Emerald Buddha), is one of the top tourist attractions in Bangkok, Thailand, according to the tourism site Amazing Thailand.

caption Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram, Bangkok, Thailand,

According to Lonely Planet, Thepwararam temple in Bangkok, Thailand, holds the highest royal temple grade.

caption Thepwararam temple, Bangkok, Thailand.

Sitting on a rock in the ocean, the Tanah Lot temple in Bali, Indonesia, is one of the most-visited and photographed temples in Bali, per Lonely Planet, and one of its most recognizable landmarks.

caption Tanah Lot, Bali, Indonesia

The 2020 opening of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, which houses items such as the golden mask of King Tutankhamun (pictured), was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic, according to The Art Newspaper.

caption The Egyptian Museum, Cairo, Egypt

The Culture Trip calls the Angel de la Independencia monument in Mexico City, Mexico, an “unmistakable symbol of Mexico’s capital.”

caption The Angel de la Independencia, Mexico City, Mexico.

Sri Lanka has imposed curfews and lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to Reuters.

caption A temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to Reuters, Moscow put special safety measures in place at tourist attractions and hotels as early as January 28.

caption Moscow, Russia.

