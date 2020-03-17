Australia issues its highest travel advisory ever, warning citizens not to travel overseas as coronavirus spreads

caption A Qantas Airways passenger bus drives near a Qantas Boeing 737-800 plane (top, R) at the Sydney domestic terminal, Australia, November 12, 2015. source REUTERS/David Gray

Australia issued its highest travel warning on Wednesday, advising citizens not to travel overseas to any country.

The level four warning states that the health and safety of those who choose to travel “is at extreme risk,” according to the government.

“Regardless of your destination, age or health, our advice is do not travel at this time,” the government’s travel advisory website states.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Australia issued its highest travel warning on Wednesday, advising citizens not to travel overseas to any country.

The country announced the new travel measure Wednesday morning – level four – which means the health and safety of those who choose to travel “is at extreme risk,” according to the government.

“Regardless of your destination, age or health, our advice is do not travel at this time,” the government’s travel advisory website states. “If you do travel, get professional security advice. Your travel insurance policy might be void. The Australian Government may not be able to help you.”

The new coronavirus, which causes a disease call COVID-19, has already spread to over 110 countries. As of Wednesday, there have been 375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia and five deaths across all states and territories except Northern Territory.

“If you are already overseas and wish to return to Australia, we recommend you do so as soon as possible by commercial means,” the website adds.

The government explained its decision, saying that as more countries implement strict travel measures to stop the coronavirus spread, people may be stuck overseas.

“As more countries close their borders or introduce travel restrictions, overseas travel is becoming more complex and difficult. You may not be able to return to Australia when you had planned to. Consider whether you have access to health care and support systems if you get sick while overseas.”

“If you are overseas and cannot, or do not want to, return to Australia, follow the advice of local authorities,” it added.

Citizens and foreigners returning to Australia will now be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Travellers in need of urgent consular assistance can contact the following numbers: