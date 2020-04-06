You can take a virtual trip to Australia with a tour of the Great Barrier Reef and a koala livestream

caption Visit Australia virtually. source I. Noyan Yilmaz/Shutterstock/frantisekhojdysz/Shutterstock/Andy Copeland/Shutterstock

While millions of people around the world stay home, there’s still the opportunity to travel. It just has to be done virtually.

Australia is a top destination for many travelers, and it’s home to all types of adventures.

From zoos to zip lines, here’s how to travel Australia virtually.

Australia is home to every type of adventure. The Great Barrier Reef provides tourists with an underwater trip through the world’s largest coral reef. The Australian Alps entice skiers looking for a snowy experience. Tourists take safaris through the Outback, where they can spot native animals. Plus, Australia’s bustling cities engage travelers and their love for music, art, and history.

Visitors could easily spend years in the country without ever scratching the surface of what Australia has to offer.

But now tourists can get a head start on their vacation through these virtual experiences.

Imagine snorkeling through the Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough.

caption The Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef in the world. source Michael Smith ITWP/Shutterstock

Join David Attenborough on a virtual tour of the diverse underwater world. Virtual snorkelers will learn about why the ecosystem is at risk and what they can do to protect it.

Virtually trek the Outback’s national parks.

caption Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, sits in the heart of Australia’s North Territory. source Serge Goujon/Shutterstock

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park is one of Australia’s most sacred regions. On this virtual tour, indigenous Australians will guide you through the cultural history of the parks.

Virtually cuddle with koalas.

caption Check the video at night when the koalas often sleep in a group hug. source Cole Bennetts:The Sydney Morning Herald/Getty Images

With eight live webcams of koala bears, visitors are bound to leave with a new favorite animal. The Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary is home to 70 species of native Australian wildlife, so virtual visitors can also watch platypuses, raptors, and dingoes.

Take a virtual tour of the Melbourne Museum.

caption The Melbourne Museum has 17 prehistoric skeletons on display. source Nils Versemann/Shutterstock

The Melbourne Museum has six virtual tours for visitors. Uncover the stories of aboriginal Victoria, walk through Australia’s native flora and fauna, or discover Australia’s prehistoric past.

Explore one of the country’s largest cities: Sydney.

caption Luna Park is an amusement park that sits in the city center. source Jeff Greenberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Take a virtual ferry ride into Sydney, Australia. Once you’re there, you’ll be able to explore the Sydney Opera House, Luna Park, and the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Listen to live orchestras from across the country.

caption Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. source Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and West Australian Symphony Orchestra are offer live concerts to watch.

Virtually zip through a forest

caption Illawarra Fly is home to Australia’s highest zip line. source Cristian Bortes / EyeEm / Getty Images

Illawarra Fly wants to create an adrenaline rush from the couch. The adventure company has started a virtual zip line tour. The rider will speed through Australian treetops with the help of a virtual guide.

It wouldn’t be a trip to Australia without some sand and sun.

caption Twelve Apostles sits in the southern region of Australia. source Yunsun_Kim/Shutterstock

The Twelve Apostles is one of Australia’s more popular national parks. The coastal park is made up of seven limestone rocks near Victoria, Australia. The virtual tour provides an aerial view of the gorgeous coast.

Take a virtual tour of the Sydney Opera House.

caption The Sydney Opera House opened in 1973. source Peppy Graphics / Shutterstock

The Sydney Opera House is one of Australia’s most recognized landmarks. On this virtual tour through Google Arts and Culture, visitors will dive into the opera house’s architectural history and its flagship performances.

Virtually visit snow leopard cubs.

caption The snow leopard cubs were born in January. source TobyG/Shutterstock

Zoos Victoria is home to three snow leopard cubs. The zoo wanted to make sure the whole world can enjoy their cuteness, so it set up two livestreams.

Virtually hang 10 at the Australian National Surfing Museum.

caption Learn about Australia’s 100-year-old surfing history.

Located in Australia’s surfing capital, Torquay, the museum celebrates the country’s surfing history. On the virtual tour, you’ll discover the history of surfing, explore colorful surfboards, and listen to stories from famous Australian surfers.

Enjoy a sunset over Sydney Harbor.

caption Sydney opera house and skyline. source f11photo/Shutterstock

Travel to Sydney Harbor for a breathtaking view. Tourism Australia offers a 360-degree view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House at sunset.