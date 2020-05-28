Minneapolis mayor calls for calm after a second night of protests over George Floyd’s death collapses into chaos, leaving Target looted and an AutoZone on fire

caption Police remove barricades set by protesters during a demonstration over the killing of George Floyd by a policeman outside the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Protests continued in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, after a police officer kneeled on his neck for roughly eight minutes.

Some businesses including a Target store were looted, and an AutoZone was on fire.

Some businesses including a Target store were looted, and an AutoZone was on fire.

Some protestors threw bottles and rocks at police who responded with rubber bullets, flash bombs, and tear gas, according to local outlets.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked people to go home after the second night of protests over George Floyd’s death escalated from the events of the night before.

“Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” Frey said in a tweet Wednesday night. “The area along Lake has become unsafe. We are asking for your help in keeping the peace tonight.”

The Star Tribune reported stores being looted and establishments on fire.

“We appreciate those that protested peacefully but now is the time to go home,” he said according to Star Tribune reporter Liz Navratil. “Obviously, we have both instances of violence and fires. There are institutions, grocery stores and markets around Lake, that our community relies on…especially in times of a pandemic.”

According to KSTP, protestors threw bottles and rocks at police, and officers responded with rubber bullets, flash-bangs, and tear gas. The Star Tribune reported: “Most of the violence stemmed from a large crowd that gathered outside Minneapolis’ Third Precinct police headquarters.”

A Target, an AutoZone, a tobacco store, a liquor store, Cub Foods, and a Dollar Tree in the area were looted, KSTP reported.

Videos online showed the AutoZone, which is across the street from the precinct, set ablaze.

Major Protests / Riots in Minneapolis tonight over the death of #GeorgeFloyd and Police brutality. This is an Auto Zone store on fire: pic.twitter.com/XP1WDppxVA — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) May 28, 2020

The Tribune reported that while some protestors tried to extinguish the flames, others “danced gleefully in front of the flames and smoke, snapping selfies.”

Gov. Tim Walz also responded to the violence and said in a tweet that the area “has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation.”

Between 50 and 50 state troopers were sent to the area to back up the local police.

The situation near Lake Street and Hiawatha in Minneapolis has evolved into an extremely dangerous situation. For everyone's safety, please leave the area and allow firefighters and paramedics to get to the scene. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 28, 2020

KSTP reported that the Minneapolis Police Department said “they are aware of what is happening in the area and are working on the matter.”

Ricardo Lopez, a local reporter who was on the scene tweeted that smoke was also “billowing out of the Cub Food store.”

A barricade by a construction site was also set on fire, according to reports.

A barricade on 26th Ave is burning pic.twitter.com/Rp077QrMYB — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

One man was fatally shot in the Lake Street neighborhood around the time of the protest, though it’s unclear the circumstances of the shooting. According to the Tribune, police had “little information about the circumstances of that death.”

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins condemned the violence, according to the Tribune.

“I understand the frustration of my community members, but I’m really disappointed that people feel like the only way to express anger is through destroying our own community. I mean, tomorrow, where are these moms ….going to be able to get food and diapers for their children? We’re in a pandemic. Stores aren’t even open,” Jenkins said according to the outlet.

George Floyd’s death sparks outrage

Thousands of people began protesting on Tuesday over Floyd’s killing, after a video circulated online showing a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes, Business Insider previously reported.

“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” Floyd said in the video. “Don’t kill me.”

Floyd became unresponsive, around halfway through the video. A police statement on Tuesday said he had been experiencing “medical distress” and later died that evening.

Four police officers who were involved in his death were fired, Mayor Frey said on Tuesday.

According to Fox News, protesters want charges filed against the four officers involved in Floyd’s death.

Earlier on Wednesday around 50 protestors gathered in front of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman office demanding that the officer who was seen in the video with his knee on Floyd’s neck be charged with murder, the Tribune reported.

“They need to go to jail, all four cops … because they decided to do nothing when an innocent black man was being murdered about a $20 counterfeit bill,” Erica Chick, who drove up from Charles City, Iowa, to attend more peaceful protests on Wednesday’s afternoon told the Tribune.