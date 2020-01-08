Avnet Launches New IoT Partner Program at CES 2020 to Accelerate IoT Adoption and Speed Time to Value

New Partner Program gives developers a place to build and scale IoT solutions

LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES – Media OutReach – January 8, 2020 – At CES 2020, leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) is launching a new Partner Program designed to provide developers with a place to build complete IoT solutions, enabling them to scale their business in a quick and cost-effective manner. Using Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, powered by Microsoft’s Azure IoT Suite, developers can seamlessly connect devices that address both the software and hardware needs of IoT solutions.

This spring, Avnet’s offering will expand to include a comprehensive Marketplace, which will allow any developer to write IoT applications to our platform and offer them for sale to a much broader audience. The combination of Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, Partner Program and Marketplace will simplify the complexities of IoT and enable businesses to more rapidly deploy secure and complete solutions.

“IoT is complex, with unique hardware, software and security requirements at every stage of the development cycle,” said Pete Bartolotta, president of business transformation for Avnet. “With our Partner Program and the upcoming Marketplace, we are putting proven IoT solutions in the hands of partners and systems integrators so they can scale their own businesses and accelerate the adoption of IoT.”

New solutions seamlessly connect devices through IoTConnect platform

Avnet’s newly expanded suite of IoT solutions is powered by Avnet’s IoTConnect platform, which allows critical IoT devices, assets and systems to be connected securely–without compromising speed and simplicity–by leveraging pre-built and proven Smart Applications that are equipped with a suite of AI services for specific industry verticals.

Partner Program speeds solution development

Avnet’s new Partner Program enables system integrators (SIs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build new solutions and service models for their practice on Avnet’s IoTConnect platform. It also allows them to enhance these solutions using Avnet’s Smart Applications and access devices certified for use on the IoTConnect platform. Partners can leverage proven applications in combination with Avnet’s extensive ecosystem of experts to accelerate and scale their IoT solution development. Partners using the platform can rely on Avnet’s automated management of recurring solution billing and take advantage of easier proof-of-concept deployment via the platform’s “Play Zone” feature, which enables members to test new technology solutions in a safe environment.

Avnet’s Marketplace will deliver secure and complete solutions

The new solutions developed in the Partner Program will then be made available on Avnet’s Marketplace when it launches this spring. The Marketplace will offer a curated catalog of trusted IoTConnect platform certified devices and applications, across a range of verticals, for faster IoT development. Through the Marketplace, more developers can create new applications on Avnet’s IoTConnect platform and SIs can offer end-to-end solutions and expand their reach.

See Avnet’s experts, customers and partners at CES 2020

At CES 2020, Avnet is demonstrating how its customers and partners are taking advantage of the new Partner Program. One such example is Capstone, an Avnet customer that was able to quickly build, deploy and manage their IntelliH2O® smart meter — a Water-as-a-Service™ (WaaS) solution that monitors utility meters — across their network of customers. Avnet’s Partner Program enabled Capstone to get to market early and multiply their recurring revenue streams.

“While other companies only enable themselves, Avnet’s solutions truly enable its customers,” said Jim Williamson, Capstone’s chief technology officer. “Other companies couldn’t help us with anything but the IoT platform, but Avnet helped us with everything from time to market to compliance issues. They already had the right answers for all the areas that we don’t specialize in, which helped us stay ahead of our competition and greatly expand our capabilities.”

In addition, Avnet is demonstrating its Partner Program, Smart Applications and IoTConnect platform this week during CES 2020. Visitors will see the following Avnet IoT solutions in motion:

Smart Industrial Motor

Smart Fleet Management

Smart Water – Partner Program

Smart Cities and AI

Smart Coffee Brewer

Smart Crane





To learn more about the solutions and see these demos, visit Avnet’s space at the Venetian — Sands Expo, Tech West, Level 2, Ballroom G, January 7–10, 2020. You can also see an Avnet customer demo at the Owlet booth (Venetian Sands Halls A-D, booth 44361).

Avnet’s IoT expertise will also be on display at CES in collaboration with its partners:

A smart coffee brewer leveraging the Microsoft Azure Sphere product will be on display in Microsoft’s Experience Center (Venetian Sands Expo, first floor).

An anomaly detection demonstration leveraging the NXP IMXRT Crossover MCU and Avnet’s IoTConnect Platform will be on display in NXP’s booth (#CP-18, Central Plaza).





