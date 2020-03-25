Avnet to Distribute Mipsology’s Breakthrough FPGA Deep Learning Inference Acceleration Software in APAC

Zebra Dramatically Reduces Latency and Boosts Performance, Flattening Time-to-Market for AI Solutions in Autonomous Cars, Robotics and Smart Cities

SINGAPORE and SILICON VALLEY, CA – Media OutReach – 25 March 2020 – Global technology solutions provider Avnet Asia and AI software innovator Mipsology today announced that Avnet will promote and resell Mipsology’s Zebra software platform to its APAC customer base. Zebra removes the technical complexity of FPGAs, making them plug-and-play with exceptionally fast performance. This agreement extends Avnet’s IoT ecosystem, bringing Mipsology’s breakthrough deep learning inference acceleration solution to its Asia customers. Companies looking to deploy AI can now seamlessly migrate to new FPGA-based acceleration technologies with no code change and enjoy a much longer lifespan for software and hardware than they could with GPU-based solutions.

Avnet’s first product incorporating the solution will be the Zebra-powered Xilinx Alveo data center accelerator cards. The range of offerings is expected to expand in the future. In addition to distributing the solution, Avnet offers a comprehensive suite of services for customers looking at deploying machine learning for data centers, including hardware, software, system integration, application development, design chain and technical expertise.

FPGAs are better suited than GPUs to accelerate the decision-making (inference) process for large industrial AI applications like video surveillance, smart cities and autonomous cars. However, FPGA programming requires the significant knowledge and expertise of specialized, hard-to-find hardware designers. Zebra eliminates the need for FPGA expertise, making them as easy to use for deep learning inference acceleration as CPU/GPU. Running neural networks defined with TensorFlow, PyTorch, Caffe, and other frameworks on FPGAs would normally require considerable manual time and effort; Zebra makes it instant and effortless.

“Avnet is committed to driving IoT innovation and simplifying complexities, enabling businesses to deploy complete solutions more rapidly,” said Alan Chui, supplier business management president, Avnet Asia. “The combination of Avnet’s comprehensive design services, Alveo’s best-in-class FPGA acceleration and Mipsology’s Zebra technology empowers our customers with a low-cost, high-performance and long lifespan solution for AI neural networking inference.”

Zebra dramatically accelerates computation in the inference phase, reducing latency and boosting the performance of machine learning applications. It enables any neural network to compute faster, typically with lower power consumption, at lower cost.

“Our team is thrilled that Avnet will introduce Zebra to its massive APAC customer base,” said Ludovic Larzul, CEO and founder of Mipsology. “Zebra has been tested by many users and proven effective for enabling real AI applications, reducing the risk of deploying them with direct transition from training to manual work. We look forward to helping Avnet’s customers not only in the data center, but also with industrial AI applications like video surveillance/analytics, transportation, robotics, satellites and smart cities.”





About Avnet

Avnet is a global technology solutions provider with an extensive ecosystem delivering design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We transform ideas into intelligent solutions, reducing the time, cost and complexities of bringing products to market. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

About Mipsology

Mipsology is a groundbreaking startup focused on state-of-the-art acceleration for deep learning inference. Its flagship software platform, Zebra, is the first technology to accelerate the computations of inference for neural networks on FPGA and conceal the hardware to AI users. Mipsology is led by a team of engineers and scientists who spent two decades developing world-leading FPGA-based supercomputers. The company has twelve patents pending, and is working with a growing ecosystem of silicon, system and distribution partners, including Xilinx, Western Digital and others.

Learn more about Mipsology at www.mipsology.com

