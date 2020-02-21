25 award-winning photos of polar bears to help you celebrate International Polar Bear Day

caption A family of polar bears chill out in the snow. source Tin Man Lee/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

February 27 is International Polar Bear Day.

Photography competitions around the world have celebrated stunning images of polar bears, while helping to educate the public about these majestic creatures.

There are an estimated 22,000 to 31,000 polar bears in the world.

The marine mammals adapted to thrive in the frigid temperatures of the Arctic, but due to climate change affecting their habitats, their way of life is threatened.

Everyone loves polar bears. From soft drink commercials to dancing viral memes, they’ve fascinated us time and time again – and they’ve captured photographers’ hearts too.

Over the years, nature photographers have documented these majestic marine mammals in their natural habitats and have also chronicled the heartbreaking effects climate change has had on their survival. The resulting photographs have been celebrated by wildlife photography competitions such as Nature’s Best Photography Awards.

As we near International Polar Bear Day on February 27, take a moment to appreciate polar bears with these award-winning photos, as well as facts about them that you may not know.

Polar bears live in the Arctic circle in five countries. This highly commended image by Arnfinn Johansen shows one polar bear surveying its extreme surroundings.

caption Highly Commended in the 2014 Memorial Maria Luisa and 2015 Nordic Nature Photo Contest. source Arnfinn Johansen/arnfinnjohansen.com

Sixty-nine percent of polar bears live in the northern parts of Canada.

Though people often like to imagine them together, polar bears and penguins actually live on opposite sides of the planet, with penguins living in Antarctica. The word Arctic derives from arktos, the Greek word for bear.

Winter temperatures in the Arctic can be as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit for weeks on end. In this image, Johansen captured a polar bear traversing its icy home.

caption Highly Commended in Monochrome Photography Awards 2014. source Arnfinn Johansen/arnfinnjohansen.com

Polar bears not only survive in this frigid winter wonderland but thrive.

They have two layers of fur and a thick layer of fat to protect them against the harsh conditions. Photographer Ying Gu captured a mom and cub battling frosty winds.

caption 2017 Nature’s Best Photography Windland Smith Rice Award winner. source Ying Gu/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

Polar bear fur contains no white pigment. Its color comes from the way light refracts off the fur’s unique hollow structure. Their fur causes more problems with overheating than the cold does. They have to be careful not to overexert themselves.

A recently grown polar bear may travel hundreds of miles from its mother to establish its own home and area to hunt in.

caption Highly Commended in 2013 Memorial Maria Luisa. source Arnfinn Johansen/arnfinnjohansen.com

Unlike other animals, polar bears don’t have traditional territories following the seasonal changes of both seals and the ice. In the winter, the sea ice expands and during the summer, it recedes.

Polar bears travel at around three miles per hour but can accelerate to 24 miles per hour for short bursts. In this photo by Andy Rouse, a polar bear stops to pose for a picture.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Andy Rouse/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

Polar bears are similar in speed to a horse, but walking and running expends a greater amount of energy than it would for another animal. A resting bear uses 13 times less energy than one that walks.

A 4-inch layer of fat keeps polar bears warm. This image by Eric Coomes shows one drying off after an icy plunge.

caption 2010 Nature’s Best Photography Windland Smith Rice International Awards Youth winner. source Eric Coomes/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

An adult male polar bear can weigh between 750 to 1,300 pounds. Adult females weigh less, between 330 to 650 pounds.

When they’re born, a polar bear cub weighs about the size of a guinea pig.

caption 2005 Nature’s Best Photography Windland Smith Rice International Awards Grand Prize winner. source Thorsten Milse/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

A mom and growing cub play in this grand prize-winning photograph by Thorsten Milse.

Some of the nicknames given to polar bears over the years have been Lord of the Arctic, old man in the fur cloak, and white sea deer.

caption Highly Commended in 2014 Nature’s Best Windland Smith Rice International Awards. source Arnfinn Johansen/arnfinnjohansen.com

But the scientific name for a polar bear is Ursus maritimus.

This snoozing polar bear, captured by Arnfinn Johansen, probably doesn’t mind what you call him, as long as you keep your distance.

This photo by Joshua Holko of one of the world’s estimated 22,000 to 31,000 polar bears was highly honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Joshua Holko/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

The average life span of a polar bear is 25 to 30 years.

In the spring months, polar bears will mate on the sea ice, but the female doesn’t become pregnant until the fall.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Robert Sabin/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

The polar bear’s delayed pregnancy allows female bears to gain enough weight to support both themselves as well as their cubs through the long winter.

Pictured, Robert Sabin captured an affectionate mom and cub.

In the winter, female polar bears will dig dens for themselves and their soon-to-be cubs. Here, a mom captured by Daisy Gilardini cuddles her cubs in the snow.

caption 2016 Nature’s Best Photography Windland Smith Rice International Awards Grand Prize winner. source Daisy Gilardini/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

Dens provide protection for mother and cub during their most vulnerable moments. Polar bears commonly give birth to twins.

Mother and cubs emerge from their dens in the spring when the cub is strong enough to survive a trip across the sea ice.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Yves Adams/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

Cubs typically live with their mother for 28 months during which they learn skills they will need for survival.

Female polar bears raise their cubs alone and are extremely protective of their young — and as this photo by Debra Garside shows, it’s a mutual affection.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Debra Garside/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

Male polar bears have almost no role in their off-springs’ lives and have been known to kill young polar bear cubs.

Adult polar bears engage in a form of roughhousing, mock fighting each other as a form of entertainment.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Shayne McGuire/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

Two bears scrap in this highly honored image by Shayne McGuire.

Polar bears will move their heads from side to side and stand on their hind legs with their front paws hanging when they want to play.

Aggressive fights between polar bears do occur during mating season or food scarcity.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Diane McAllister/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

Mock fights between both adult bears and cubs are useful as a way for bears to sharpen both their fighting and survival skills should they be required to fight for real.

Photographer Diane McAllister captured two polar bears fighting.

Polar bears, like this one captured by Joshua Holko, love to take naps and do so frequently to conserve energy.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Joshua Holko/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

During the summer, polar bears will use patches of ice as pillows.

Polar bears usually sleep during the day because of their hunting patterns for seals.

Polar bears often communicate with each other through their noses. Photographer Jon Cornforth got up-close with one in this image.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Jon Cornforth/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

If a polar bear wants food from another after a hunt, it will approach cautiously and circle the food before touching noses with the hunter to signify it comes in peace.

A polar bear can eat 15 to 20% of its own body weight in food. Polar bears typically hunt and eat seals in the Arctic.

caption Highly Commended in 2017 Memorial Maria Luisa. source Arnfinn Johansen/arnfinnjohansen.com

But only 2% of their hunts are successful. Polar bears hunt seals by finding their breathing holes in the ice and waiting patiently for one to emerge.

Polar bears love to keep themselves clean and frequently groom after feeding.

caption 2016 Memorial Maria Luisa 1st Place Winner. source Arnfinn Johansen/arnfinnjohansen.com

In the summer, they will head into the open water where they will spend upwards of 15 minutes washing themselves. In the winter, they will rub themselves against the snow to stay clean and cool off.

Johansen won first place in the 2016 Memorial Maria Luisa competition with this serene image.

They can swim up to six miles per hour. National Geographic’s 2013 Photography Contest Grand Prize winner, Paul Souders, captured a polar bear coming to the surface.

caption National Geographic’s 2013 Photography Contest Grand Prize winner. source Paul Souders/National Geographic Photo Contest

In a single journey, a polar bear can cover a distance of 62 miles. One polar bear traveled 426 miles straight in a single journey.

Polar bears are naturally curious creatures who aren’t afraid of humans, as evidenced by this photo captured by Roie Galitz.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Roie Galitz/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

When the polar bear lumbered over to investigate a collection of tripods, the photographers took off.

“We didn’t have time to pack all our gear and quickly hopped on our snowmobiles and drove away, leaving our gear behind,” Galitz said. “The bear approached the cameras and tried to look through the viewfinder, licked the back of the camera and went away, continuing on his path.”

Climate change is causing Arctic sea ice to melt sooner and freeze later, affecting polar bears’ feeding and breeding habits.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source Florian Ledoux/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

“Sea ice really is their platform for life,” said Kristin Laidre, a researcher at the UW’s Polar Science Center. “They are capable of existing on land for part of the year, but the sea ice is where they obtain their main prey.”

Disruptions in their food supply may increase polar bears’ interactions with humans as they travel south.

caption Nature’s Best Photography Windland Smith Rice International Awards winner. source Florian Schulz/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

The greatest number of polar bear attacks occurred during 2010-2014, a period characterized by slower sea ice formations.

Due to the changes in sea ice formation, polar bears were listed in the US as a threatened species in 2008.

caption Highly Honored in Nature’s Best Photography Awards. source @ Jayanand Govindaraj/Nature’s Best Photography Awards

Polar bear population is predicted to decline almost a third by the year 2050.