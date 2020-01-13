Here’s the full Slack message from Away’s returning CEO calling a recent investigation into the company ‘deliberate lies’

caption Away co-founders Steph Korey (L) and Jen Rubio attend the 5th Annual NRF Foundation Gala at the Sheraton New York Times Square on January 13, 2019 in New York City. source Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Steph Korey, the former CEO of luggage startup Away, informed employees via a Slack message on Monday morning that she is resuming her role as chief executive.

She will share the duties with recently hired Lululemon alum Stuart Haselden, and the pair will act as co-CEOs.

Korey also called out The Verge investigation that led to her stepping down last month, and said she was working with lawyers to dispute the report.

“We hired lawyers from Clare Locke LLP, the country’s top defamation law firm, and they have identified deliberate lies and distortions in The Verge’s reporting,” she said.

Steph Korey, the 31-year-old cofounder, stepped down as CEO in December following allegations that she helped perpetuate a toxic work culture at the company. These accusations were made in a bombshell investigation published by The Verge. Korey was called out in this investigation and subsequently issued an apology before stepping down.

But on Monday, she disputed The Verge’s report and confirmed that the company was now working with lawyers.

News of Korey’s comeback and the company’s plan to work with lawyers was first reported by The New York Times early Monday morning.

A spokesperson for The Verge did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, but the company said in a statement to The Times: “Steph Korey responding to our reporting by saying her behavior and comments were ‘wrong, plain and simple’ and then choosing to step down as CEO speaks for itself.”

In her message to employees, Korey confirmed that she will be sharing the CEO duties with the newly hired former Lululemon executive, Stuart Haselden. A spokesperson for Away sent Business Insider the Slack message on Monday.

Read the message to employees below: