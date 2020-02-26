Police are searching a pond in North Carolina for ‘baby Evelyn’ Boswell who went missing in December

caption Evelyn Mae Boswell was reported missing on Feb. 18. source Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Evelyn Boswell, a toddler who went missing, was last seen in December but was only reported missing last week.

The 15-month-old’s mother, Megan Boswell, has full custody and has been arrested on a charge of lying to investigators.

The sheriff of Sullivan County, Tennessee, Jeff Cassidy, said police are searching an area in Wilkes County, North Carolina in connection to Evelyn.

The baby’s grandma, Angela Boswell, was recently arrested with her boyfriend in North Carolina.

Megan Boswell, the mother of missing “baby Evelyn” was arrested on a charge lying to investigators, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy of Sullivan County, Tennessee, said at a press conference Wednesday.

The false statements have impeded and delayed the investigation into Evelyn’s whereabouts, Cassidy said.

“Every time we talk to her, her story changes,” Cassidy said. “And I’m serious about that. Every single time.”

Evelyn Boswell, who is 15-months-old, was last seen on December 1, according to the most recent reports, but hadn’t been reported missing until February 18.

caption Evelyn Mae Boswell has been missing since December. source Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

The Boswell family is based in Tennessee, where Evelyn was reported missing. A vehicle wanted in connection to the disappearance was found in North Carolina, stretching the case to both states. Investigators from Cassidy’s office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI have scoured several states for Evelyn, working overnight, to find the toddler. An Amber alert was issued Wednesday.

The time elapsed between Evelyn’s last sighting and her being reported missing has hindered the investigation, Cassidy said.

On Friday, the toddler’s grandmother Angela Boswell, 42, and her boyfriend William McCloud, 33, were arrested on unrelated charges that they had stolen a 2007 BMW that was in the process of being purchased by Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell.

Cassidy described the pair as “persons of interest” in the case who may have information about Evelyn’s whereabouts.

Authorities in Wilkes County, North Carolina are searching a pond in relation to the case, Cassidy confirmed at the press conference.

Investigators have followed up on nearly 600 tips related to the case.

Anyone with information on Evelyn can contact 1-800-TBI-FIND.