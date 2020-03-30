The Babybjörn Free Baby Carrier alleviated the back pain I experienced with other carriers, and it’s safe for my breech baby’s hips

caption The Babybjörn Baby Carrier Free is a hip-healthy padded mesh carrier. source Dora Zayas/Business Insider

The Babybjörn Baby Carrier Free is a simple, lightweight carrier that is easy to put on.

Other baby carriers left me with back pain, but this Babybjörn carrier is comfortable, easy to wear, and safe for my breech baby’s hips too.

With breathable layers of mesh, the padded carrier can be worn year round with baby forward- or front-facing for babies up to 15 months old, or 26.5 pounds.

Sizing is limited to women’s XS to XL, and only three color options are available.

Baby carriers are a must-have on every new mom’s registry but the types – wrap, ring sling, structured, backpack – are seemingly endless, and it can be confusing trying to pick the right one. I am not joking when I tell you I registered for six different baby carriers. Although friends told me carriers were easy to use, comfortable, and convenient, I didn’t take to them right away.

After pregnancy and my C-section, my core was anything but strong, and carrying Stella, who was only about 11 pounds when she was 3 months old, seemed impossible. Whenever I put her in my various carriers, I would have to return home earlier than planned because of an aching back – which usually continued through the next day.

I ended up using the Ergobaby Omni 360 on the rare occasion that I had to babywear, but putting it on by myself required a contortionist-like ability to criss-cross the straps behind my back.

When Babybjörn sent me their Baby Carrier Free to test, I was thrilled. The backpack-like design is super easy to slip on, and it’s incredibly padded in all the right places. The waistband doesn’t dig into my stomach like some other carriers, and my baby feels super secure and comfortable facing both in and out.

Unlike other carriers, there is no tying knots or bending over backward to clip in straps. It’s a simple, color-coded system to make sure baby is secure in seconds. Stella was about 9 months and 18 pounds by the time I tested the Babybjörn Baby Carrier Free, but the extra weight wasn’t an issue thanks to the unique design.

Design and specs

caption Unlike other carriers I’ve tried, the Babybjörn is easy to put on. source Dory Zayas/Business Insider

The Baby Carrier Free is meant to be used for babies newborn to 15 months old (no additional newborn inserts are needed) or babies between 7 and 26.5 pounds. Babies can be carried facing in (newborns and older babies) or facing out after 5 months once they have good head control.

Available in three neutral colors – anthracite (charcoal), sage green, and grey – the carrier adjusts to fit parents who wear sizes XS to XL. The quick-drying and lightweight polyester mesh fabric is machine washable and OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Class 1 approved, which means it’s free of harmful substances. The carrier itself is very portable, weighing only 1.75 pounds.

How it was to use

caption One of the downsides of the carrier is that you can’t carry baby on your back. source Dory Zayas/Business Insider

This carrier is helpful when you need baby close but the use of both of your hands, or when you’re in a tight space where a big stroller just won’t do. It also folds up and is more compact than other carriers I’ve tried, so it’s easy to fit into a backpack or under the stroller for a long day out. Plus, the carrier itself is only 1.75 pounds, so it’s easy to tote along.

Living in New York City, I often encounter a store with tiny aisles or stairs where a stroller just won’t work. Having this carrier on hand makes me feel like I can tackle any errand quickly and easily, without worrying about getting “stuck” or having to leave my stroller unattended.

Although many moms love to carry their newborns, I’m finding it helpful as my baby approaches 1 year old. Since she is constantly pulling up on furniture and just starting to walk, I can wear her while I do laundry or vacuum, ensuring she is in a safe place when I’m multitasking. She has also reached a separation anxiety phase, and it’s a lot easier to have her in the hands-free carrier than trying to do something while holding her or balancing her on my hip.

The carrier is safe for baby’s hips

One of the most important things, though, is the safety of the carrier. My baby was in breech position when I carried her, so hip dysplasia was a concern when she was an infant. This product is acknowledged by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute as a hip-healthy product. When using the carrier with your newborn facing in, their legs are in an “M” position, which is widely recognized as the best position by pediatricians.

“The International Hip Dysplasia Institute has recognized Babybjörn as a leader in developing products that are healthy for infants and promote healthy hip development,” said Charles T. Price, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and one of the medical advisory panel founders for International Hip Dysplasia Institute.

The cons

Although I love the carrier overall, there are some drawbacks. There are only three colors available and no prints. You cannot carry baby on your back with this carrier, so the baby wearing are limited. Thus, once baby reaches 26.5 pounds or is 15 months old, you’ll need to find another carrier. Additionally, there is no hood or covering to protect the baby’s head from the sun or rain, although a fleece windproof cover can be purchased separately. The carrier works for parents who are sized XS to XL, but not larger. Finally, the front flap on the carrier, which can be folded down for older babies, sometimes flips up since there is no clasp to hold it in place.

The bottom line

If you have experienced back pain with other carriers, or had trouble tying or clipping in baby, the new Babybjörn Baby Carrier Free is an excellent option. It has allowed me more freedom without worrying about my body giving out. It’s a high-quality, fashionable carrier that can be used all year round.

Pros: Lightweight, compact, machine washable, breathable fabric, padded and comfortable for back and stomach, recognized as International Hip Dysplasia Institute hip-healthy product

Cons: Only two positions for baby, can only be used up to 15 months, only three color options, no pouch or pocket to hold burp cloth or phone, no hood to protect baby’s head from sun or wind, must purchase windproof cover separately