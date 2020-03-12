Hannah Ann Sluss let loose after breaking up with ‘Bachelor’ star Peter Weber and even implied he’s a bad kisser

By
Business Insider
-

caption
“Bachelor” contestant Hannah Ann Sluss went on “The Ellen Show” to talk about her experience dating Peter Weber.
source
The Ellen Show/EllenTube
  • Former “Bachelor” contestant Hannah Ann Sluss went on “The Ellen Show” to talk about her time on ABC’s hit reality dating show, and the 23-year-old model didn’t hold back when asked about bachelor Peter Weber.
  • During a rapid-fire question segment (called “Hannah Ann-swers”), guest host Sean Hayes asked Sluss, “Is Peter a good kisser?”
  • “Mm, I don’t know about that one,” Sluss answered, earning a laugh from Hayes and the audience. “Wow, you heard it here first,” Hayes quipped.
  • The 23-year-old also revealed that there’s a chance she could appear on the spin-off series “Bachelor in Paradise.” (“There might be a bikini waiting for me. I don’t know!”)
  • She also said she’s interested in dating fellow Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron (a favorite from Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette”).
