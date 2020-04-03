In a tearful video, a ‘Bachelor’ alum said she regretted not being a ‘parent first’ before her daughter’s skateboarding accident that left her in a coma

caption Michelle Money with her daughter Brielle, who is currently hospitalized after a skateboarding accident. source Michelle Money/Instagram

‘Bachelor’ franchise alumna Michelle Money said in an Instagram post on Thursday that she had ‘regret’ for treating her daughter like a friend before a skateboarding accident.

Money previously said that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle was “in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on her brain” from the accident but is now in stable condition after surgery.

“I’ve made being her friend more important than being her mom,” Money said. “I regret a lot of things today. I hope this can be a strong reminder to make it your job to parent first.”

“Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alumna Michelle Money shared an emotional video on Instagram about her parenting regrets in light of her daughter’s hospitalization.

Money shared on Monday that her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, had been in “a terrible skateboarding accident” and was “on life support in the ICU.” Money said in the post that Brielle was “in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on her brain,” and on Tuesday she said surgery “went great.”

In the five-minute video, she also made a plea for other parents to take better care of their kids. “I’m just pleading with you guys. Make it your job for your kids to hate you. Be that good of a parent,” she said in the video. “We have to save them from themselves.”

Money urged followers to “put the helmet on,” alluding to the notion that Brielle may not have been wearing a helmet during her accident.

The next day, Money posted that Brielle had “another good day” in the hospital and that they would soon start trying to work her off some medicine.

