A former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant who abruptly left Hannah B’s season has died from a suspected overdose

caption Tyler Gwozdz on “The Bachelorette.” source Bachelor Nation on ABC/YouTube

Tyler Gwozdz, who was a contestant on season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” has died, show producers announced on Thursday.

Gwozdz, who was 29, is suspected to have died from an overdose, according to Variety.

Gwozdz was featured on Hannah B’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019, where he landed the first solo date of the season then abruptly left with no public explanation.

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette” who abruptly left Hannah B’s season last year has died from a suspected overdose.

Gwozdz’s death was announced by show producers on Thursday, CNN reported. Gwozdz was 29.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” producers said.

According to Variety, Gwozdz had experienced a “medical overdose” and was hospitalized in Palm Beach County, Florida, on January 13. After spending a week in an intensive care unit, he died.

A source who knew Gwozdz told Variety that Gwozdz had a history of addiction.

TMZ, which first reported his death, said that Gwozdz had been found in a bathroom and a woman who called 911 told dispatchers that he may have overdosed on heroin.

Gwozdz was briefly featured in season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” where he was known as “Tyler G.” His bio from the show described him as a sales manager and said that he aspired to be a psychologist.

After landing the first solo date of the season with Hannah B, Gwozdz abruptly left the show after three episodes with no public explanation.

At the time, he told Refinery 29 of his exit: “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”