‘Bad Boys for Life’ wins the box office for a second-straight weekend

caption “Bad Boys for Life.” source Sony

“Bad Boys for Life” won the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend, bringing in $34 million.

Its domestic box office total is over $100 million.

Universal’s Oscar frontrunner “1917” came in second place with $15.8 million.

That movie has also crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life” continues to have an amazing run at the box office.

Saturday the action/comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, then on Sunday it topped the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend, bringing in an estimated $34 million. That’s just a 46% drop from its opening weekend.

And it’s possible the movie has enough witchcraft left in it to stay on the throne for one more weekend.

Next weekend the only competition is Paramount’s gritty revenge tale “The Rhythm Section,” starring Blake Lively as an assassin and directed by Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). There’s a chance audiences will favor the “Bad Boys” for a third weekend rather than Lively learning to become a contract killer. Time will tell.

Universal’s “1917” has also crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office and came in second place this weekend with a $15.8 million take. Over the weekend Sam Mendes won the best director prize at the DGA Awards, strengthening its frontrunner status for the Oscars. Because of that, audiences are heading to the multiplex to see what all the fuss is about.

caption “The Gentlemen.” source STXfilms

Box-office highlights: